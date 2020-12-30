LG Display to showcase lifestyle of future with Transparent OLED at CES 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today brand-new Transparent OLED applications to be showcased at the upcoming all-digital CES 2021. The company has applied its cutting-edge transparent OLED displays to objects and situations that people encounter on a daily basis, thereby presenting an upgraded lifestyle of the future.

Among LG Display's most exciting and practical Transparent OLED products is a Smart Bed to be showcased in a Smart Home Zone at the company's online showroom, featuring a frame that can be moved to the foot of a bed of the user's choice. At the push of a button, the Smart Bed's 55-inch Transparent OLED display rises from its frame to show information or TV contents in various screen ratios without compromising its clear image quality that does not rely on backlights. With immersive Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) embedded in the frame, there is also no need to clutter bedroom space with external speakers. In addition, the Smart Bed display's movable frame can easily be taken to various locations in a house to serve the diverse needs of users.

LG Display is also offering a game-changer to its customers at CES 2021 in a Restaurant Zone, where a sushi bar can utilize a 55-inch Transparent OLED display to deliver information with clear image quality while benefiting from high transparency to maintain a connection between people on both sides of the screen. As guests wait for their order, they can watch a movie or TV program, while at the same time viewing the chef preparing their food on the other side of the display. This innovative product naturally stands out more in the contactless era as it can not only act as a partition but also serve up some fun.

LG Display will additionally demonstrate how the company's 55-inch Transparent OLED display can be applied to a subway train in a Metro Zone. While on board a virtual train carriage, passengers may look outside through the transparent display that has replaced a traditional window. Its high transparency enabled by OLED means passengers can still enjoy the passing scenery while viewing clear information such as subway line maps, weather information, and other news.

"Transparent OLED is a technology that maximizes the advantages of OLED and can be used in various places in our daily lives, from stores, shopping malls, and architectural interiors to autonomous vehicles, subway trains, and aircraft," said Jong-sun Park, Senior Vice President & Head of the Commercial Business Unit at LG Display. He added, "It will grow into a next-generation display that can change the existing display paradigm."

The company's Transparent OLED realizes 40% transparency, providing clear image quality while being crystal clear like glass compared to the existing transparent LCD with only 10% transparency. With its superior transparency, Transparent OLED can be used in various fields such as smart homes, smart buildings, and mobility, including autonomous vehicles, aircraft, and subways. LG Display, the only transparent OLED manufacturer in the world, is seeing growing demand for Transparent OLED from these industries.

The company will demonstrate its cutting-edge products online at CES 2021 where all general visitors can enjoy them for the first time.

