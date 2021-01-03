Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Jan. 1

The largest Insider Buys this week were in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Kroger director bought 3,200 shares

Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of Kroger on Dec. 30 for an average price of $31.65. The share price has increased by 0.35% since then.

Kroger is an American retail company that is a component of the S&P 500. It is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. by revenue and operates 2,750 supermarkets and department stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion; as of Dec. 31, it traded at $31.76.

On Dec. 3, Kroger reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Earnings per share were 80 cents, while adjusted earnings per share were 71 cents. This represented a 51% increase compared to earnings per share from the prior-year qarter. Operating profit totaled $792 million, representing a 33% increase. Total sales came in at $29.7 billion, an increase from $28 billion a year ago.

Icahn Enterprises director bought 19,285 shares

Director A. B. Krongard bought 19,285 shares of Icahn Enterprises on Dec. 28 for an average price of $51.01. Since then, the share price has decreased 0.67%.

Icahn Enterprises is an American conglomerate that has investments in various industries, including auto parts, energy, casinos, real estate and home fashion. The company is controlled by billionaire investor Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 95% of the company. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion; and as of Dec. 31, it traded at $50.67.

On Nov. 6, Icahn Enterprises reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue totaled $722 million, compared to sales of $2.3 billion a year ago. The net loss totaled $714 million, or $3.14 per depositary unit, compared to a net loss of $49 million, or 24 cents per depositary unit, during the same period last year. Adjusted Ebitda for the quarter totaled $(550) million.

Golub Capital BDC chairman bought 4,000 shares

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital on Dec. 29 for an average price of $13.87. The stock has gained 1.95% since then.

Golub Capital BDC is an American business development company that is affiliated with Golub Capital, an asset management and lending company that has over $25 billion in capital under its management. The company primarily invests in senior secured loans of U.S. middle-market companies. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion; as of Dec. 31, it traded at $14.14.

On Nov. 30, Golub Capital reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended Sept. 30. Earnings came in at 57 cents per share, compared to earnings per share of 93 cents during the year-ago quarter. The company's investment portfolio totaled $4.238 billion, down from $4.250 billion at the end of the prior quarter, which ended on June 30. Net investment income totaled 23 cents per share.

Continental Resources director bought 5,917 shares

Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of Continental Resources on Dec. 28 for an average price of $17. Since then, the stock has fallen 4.12%.

Continental Resources is an American petroleum and natural gas exploration company. The company focuses on using hydraulic fracturing and directional drilling techniques to produce its products from low permeability formations. The company's main assets include the Bakken formation in North Dakota and Montana. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion; and as of Dec. 31, it traded at $16.30.

On Dec. 4, Continental Resources announced that it will redeem $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5% Senior Notes due 2022 on Jan. 5, 2021. This represents approximately 63% of the $631 million in aggregate principal amount currently outstanding of the notes.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

