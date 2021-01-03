Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these are the largest CEO buys of the past week.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO, Chairman and 10% owner Phillip Frost bought 300,000 shares on Dec. 28 at a price of $4. The share price has decreased by 1.25% since then.

OPKO Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. OPKO's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion. Its shares traded at $3.95 as of Dec. 31.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $23.7 million, compared with a net loss of $62.0 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 29 at a price of $13.87. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.95%.

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion. Its shares traded at $14.14 with a price-earnings ratio of 38.42 as of Dec. 31.

Net investment income during the three months ended Sept. 30 was $39.31 million.

Golub also bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 17 at a price of $13.82; 4,000 shares on Dec. 21 at a price of $13.96; 4,000 shares on Dec. 23 at a price of $13.9; and 2,000 shares on Dec. 24 at a price of $13.93. The share price has increased by 1.51% since then.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 17 at a price of $13.82; 4,000 shares on Dec. 21 at a price of $13.96; 4,000 shares on Dec. 23 at a price of $13.9; 2,000 shares on Dec. 24 at a price of $13.93; and 4,000 shares on Dec. 29 at a price of $13.87. Since then, the stock has gained 1.95%.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

