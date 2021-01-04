Lipocine to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually on January 11-14, 2021.

Presentation Details Date: January 11-14, 2021 Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/b1061a87-a495-4b51-a6d2-6afb7693e59f

A webcast of Lipocine's presentation will be available on-demand as of 6:00 am ET, Monday, January 11, 2021, thorough the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, on Lipocine's website under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section or using the webcast link above. The webcast will be available on the Lipocine's website for 90 days.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine's clinical development pipeline includes: TLANDO, LPCN 1144, TLANDO XR, LPCN 1148 and LPCN 1107. TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate, has received tentative approval from the FDA for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism, in adult males. LPCN 1144, an oral product of bioidentical testosterone, recently completed a proof-of-concept clinical study demonstrating the potential utility in the treatment of non-cirrhotic NASH. LPCN 1144 is currently being studied in a Phase 2 clinical study. TLANDO XR, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone, originated and is being developed by Lipocine as a next-generation oral testosterone product with potential for once-daily dosing. In a phase 2 clinical evaluation when administered as once daily or twice daily TLANDO XR met the typical primary and secondary end points. LPCN 1148 is an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone targeted for the treatment of cirrhosis. LPCN 1107 is potentially the first oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product candidate indicated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. For more information. For more information, please visit www.lipocine.com.

