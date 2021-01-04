  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MiMedx to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: MDXG +0.99%

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. ( MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Robert Stein, Executive Vice President, Research & Development, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference held January 11-14, 2021.

The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com beginning on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM Eastern Time and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

About MiMedx
MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied more than two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

