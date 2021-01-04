QuantiTech Acquires Systems Engineering Group

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantiTech LLC ("QuantiTech"), a portfolio company of Sagewind Capital LLC ("Sagewind"), announced today that it has acquired Systems Engineering Group, Inc. ("SEG" or the "Company") from Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF). Financial terms of the transaction were not announced.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, SEG is a leading provider of threat engineering and modeling and simulation services to the U.S. Government, primarily supporting the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Missile Defense Agency, and Office of Naval Intelligence. SEG provides advanced, physics-based threat modeling, engineering, and analytics services in support of U.S. Government requirements for weapons and missile systems development, simulation, testing, and analysis. The management team and employees of SEG will continue with the business as a part of QuantiTech.

"We are extremely excited to welcome SEG to the QuantiTech family," said Randy Cash, Chairman of the Board of QuantiTech. "This combination brings together two companies with an extraordinary depth of talent and expertise in high-end engineering. By strengthening our capabilities in the missile defense, hypersonics, and intel markets, we will be even better positioned to continue serving the important missions of the U.S. Government."

"As announced this past summer, SEG has been looking to partner with a new parent organization that is more strategically focused on government technical services," said Michael Anderson, President of SEG. "We are thrilled to have found that partner in QuantiTech and are energized by the opportunities created through this combination. QuantiTech's complementary customers and capabilities will allow us to expand our presence as a leader in threat engineering and modeling & simulation."

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to QuantiTech. Chertoff Capital, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Dechert LLP served as legal advisor to Griffon Corporation.

About Systems Engineering Group

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, SEG provides sophisticated, highly technical engineering and analytic support to customers. As a leading provider of combat, radar and missile systems engineering and analysis, SEG is a key source of systems engineering expertise for the U.S. Government, specifically within missile defense, hypersonics, and intelligence analysis. For more information please visit https://www.systemsengineeringgroup.com/.

About QuantiTech

QuantiTech is a leading provider of highly technical engineering services to the Army, Air Force, NASA, and various other key defense agencies responsible for maintaining technological superiority. Its capabilities are focused on high-end engineering, software services, modeling & simulation, cybersecurity, test & evaluation, and program management for key defense end-markets such as hypersonics, counter unmanned aircraft systems, and human spaceflight. QuantiTech was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL. For more information please visit www.quantitech.com.

About Sagewind Capital

Sagewind Capital is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm that partners with exceptional management teams and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Sagewind invests across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare, and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods. For more information please visit www.sagewindcapital.com.

Contact

Mark Semer

Kekst CNC

(917) 439-3507

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantitech-acquires-systems-engineering-group-301200166.html

SOURCE QuantiTech LLC