GM to Convert More than 650 U.S. Temporary Employees to Full-Time Status in January

Wages, profit sharing opportunity and benefits set to rise for new full-time employees

Team members at nine sites in four states to see significant gains

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today that more than 650 hourly employees at its sites in the U.S. will transition from temporary to regular full-time employment in January 2021. These employees work at nine GM manufacturing plants and other sites in four states: Michigan, Indiana, Texas and Missouri.

"We are proud to welcome these team members as regular, full-time employees," said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations. "Our people are the heart and soul of everything we do and through their hard work and dedication to building quality products, they are taking the next step in their journey with GM."

General Motors offers some of the best-paying manufacturing jobs in the United States, including top-of-the-line health care benefits with very low out-of-pocket costs compared to other employers across any industry. The temporary employees transitioning to regular full-time status will see medical plan cost-share improvements, the addition of dental and vision coverage, company contributions into their 401(k) plans, profit sharing and life insurance coverage.

General Motors employs more total U.S. workers than any other auto manufacturer and has invested more than $29 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations over the last 10 years. According to the Center for Automotive Research, since 2010 GM has accounted for more than one dollar of every four invested by automakers in the U.S.

"Today's announcement affirms GM's continuing commitment to building a strong U.S. manufacturing base," added Kienle.

