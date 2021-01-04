  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Puma Biotechnology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright VIRTUAL BioConnect Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: NAS:PBYI +0.68%


Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder of Puma, will provide an overview of the Company at the H.C. Wainwright VIRTUAL BioConnect Conference. The presentation will be available on demand beginning at 6:00 a.m. EST on January 11, 2021.



The virtual presentation will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website at [url="]www.pumabiotechnology.com[/url].



About Puma Biotechnology



Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.



Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at [url="]www.pumabiotechnology.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005550/en/


