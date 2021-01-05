KonaTel Reports Third Quarter Financial Results, Uplisting

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCMKTS: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Financial Summary

Revenues of $2.5 million , up 7.7% compared to the third quarter last year, due to increasing work-from-home trends and organic growth in both CPaaS operations and ETC operations.

, up 7.7% compared to the third quarter last year, due to increasing work-from-home trends and organic growth in both CPaaS operations and ETC operations. Intra-year 2020 sequential quarterly improvements included Q1 to Q2 revenue increase of 15% and Q2 to Q3 revenue increase of 12%.

Gross profit increased by 8.8% compared to the third quarter last year reflecting a continued focus on higher-margin revenue, which resulted in a shedding of lower-margin, commoditized business.

Net Operating Income grew by 65.7% compared to the third quarter last year due to improved management of direct costs.

Net Income of $19,953 or $0.0005 per share, compared to a net loss of $(175,805) , or $(0.0043) per share in the third quarter last year.

"We are very pleased to report both year over year and sequential quarterly improvements in revenue, gross profit, and operating income," stated KonaTel Chairman and CEO Sean McEwen. "We continue to shed lower margin, commoditized business in favor of meaningful, value add revenue that enables us to earn a higher return on our capital. Recent national trends in work-from-home and organic growth in both CPaaS operations and ETC operations were the key drivers of this performance. Higher margin revenue drives efficiencies and scale in our business. Improved overhead utilization between operating companies pushed operating and maintenance expenses lower by almost 30% year over year."

Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Nine Months of 2020 vs. First Nine Months of 2019)

Revenues decreased 7.1% to $6.7 million compared to $7.3 million due to the Company's emphasis on higher margin revenue. Gross profit increased to $2.5 million, or 37.3% profit margin, compared to gross profit of $2.4 million, or 33.3% profit margin. Total operating expenses were $2.9 million, down 18%, primarily due to improved management of direct costs. Net income was $262,835, or $0.01 per share (based on 44.1 million weighted average diluted shares), versus a net loss of loss of $(0.03) per share (based on 40.7 million weighted average diluted shares).

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter with $588,213 in cash, compared to $191,474 in cash on December 31, 2019. Long term debt was $329,542 versus $63,545 on December 31, 2019.

Uplisting

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares were approved for listing on OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important milestone for our Company," stated Sean McEwen. "We are enthusiastic about the ability of our new listing to increase investor awareness, visibility, and trading liquidity around our public shares. Our uplisting is also a major step towards meeting the requirements for potential admission to another major exchange such as NASDAQ or NYSE sometime in the future."

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data services supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IOT mobile data service, SD-WAN and other digital communications services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is an FCC licensed Internet Telephony Service Provider (ITSP) that owns and operates its own national digital telecommunications network supported by an "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) telecommunications SAS (Software as a Service) platform. Apeiron provides fixed and wireless digital voice, messaging, network, data, and platform services through its API (Application Programming Interface) software infrastructure. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC licensed Lifeline wireless service provider delivering subsidized mobile service to low-income American households and one of about 12 active mobile Lifeline carriers to hold an FCC approved Compliance Plan. KonaTel is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

KonaTel, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









September 30, 2020





(Unaudited)

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 588,213

$ 191,474 Accounts Receivable, net 485,469

377,485 Inventory, net 4,972

4,659 Prepaid Expenses 1,348

1,743 Other Current Asset 194

- Total Current Assets 1,080,196

575,361







Fixed Asset





Property and Equipment, net 91,873

102,689 Right of Use Assets, net 64,690

78,584 Total Fixed Assets 156,563

181,273







Other Assets





Intangible Assets, net 1,637,168

2,238,918 Other Assets 172,065

207,740 Total Other Assets 1,809,233

2,446,658 Total Assets $ 3,045,992

$ 3,203,292







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current Liabilities





Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 1,060,340

$ 1,223,195 Amount Due to Stockholder 41,692

151,357 Revolving Line of Credit -

12,237 Note Payable - current portion -

75,905 Lease Liabilities - current portion 69,449

69,148 Deferred Revenue 37,748

53,074 Customer Deposits -

31,087 Total Current Liabilities 1,209,229

1,616,003







Long Term Liabilities





Lease Liabilities - long term 56,438

12,942 Note Payable - long term 273,104

50,603 Total Long Term Liabilities 329,542

63,545 Total Liabilities 1,538,771

1,679,548







Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

40,692,286 outstanding and issued at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019 40,692

40,692 Additional Paid-In Capital 7,410,800

7,380,029 Accumulated Deficit (5,944,271)

(5,896,977) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,507,221

1,523,744 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,045,992

$ 3,203,292







See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

KonaTel, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue $ 2,527,281

$ 2,346,975

$ 6,741,830

$ 7,253,641 Cost of Revenue 1,625,481

1,517,834

4,196,528

4,836,732















Gross Profit 901,800

829,141

2,545,302

2,416,909















Operating Expenses













Payroll and Related Expenses 505,236

461,331

1,403,315

1,403,872 Operating and Maintenance 161,650

225,252

582,349

1,034,287 Bad Debt 39

3,300

1,729

3,300 Utilities and Facilities 8,438

21,066

24,928

80,839 Depreciation and Amortization 246,090

251,117

763,358

753,350 General and Administrative 17,641

13,306

44,777

91,639 Marketing and Advertising 5,534

2,550

7,350

24,020 Taxes and Insurance 13,595

15,615

55,720

85,508 Total Operating Expenses 958,223

993,537

2,883,526

3,476,815















Operating Loss (56,423)

(164,396)

(338,224)

(1,059,906)















Other Income and Expense













Interest Income -

221

-

1,562 Other Income 81,070

-

624,518

14,836 Interest Expense (4,694)

(11,631)

(23,459)

(34,314) Total Other Income and Expenses 76,376

(11,410)

601,059

(17,916)















Net Income (Loss) $ 19,953

$ (175,805)

$ 262,835

$ (1,077,822)















Net Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.00

$ (0.00)

$ 0.01

$ (0.03)















Weighted Average Outstanding Shares - Basic 40,692,286

40,692,286

40,692,286

40,692,286















Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.000453

$ (0.004320)

$ 0.005961

$ (0.026487)















Weighted Average Outstanding Shares - Diluted 44,092,286

40,692,286

44,092,286

40,692,286















See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/konatel-reports-third-quarter-financial-results-uplisting-301200765.html

SOURCE KonaTel, Inc.