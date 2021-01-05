KonaTel Reports Third Quarter Financial Results, Uplisting

Improved Revenue, Gross Margin and Income from Operations Driven by WFH and Organic Growth
Common shares approved for uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market Exchange
DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2021
DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCMKTS: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter Financial Summary
- Revenues of $2.5 million, up 7.7% compared to the third quarter last year, due to increasing work-from-home trends and organic growth in both CPaaS operations and ETC operations.
- Intra-year 2020 sequential quarterly improvements included Q1 to Q2 revenue increase of 15% and Q2 to Q3 revenue increase of 12%.
- Gross profit increased by 8.8% compared to the third quarter last year reflecting a continued focus on higher-margin revenue, which resulted in a shedding of lower-margin, commoditized business.
- Net Operating Income grew by 65.7% compared to the third quarter last year due to improved management of direct costs.
- Net Income of $19,953 or $0.0005 per share, compared to a net loss of $(175,805), or $(0.0043) per share in the third quarter last year.
"We are very pleased to report both year over year and sequential quarterly improvements in revenue, gross profit, and operating income," stated KonaTel Chairman and CEO Sean McEwen. "We continue to shed lower margin, commoditized business in favor of meaningful, value add revenue that enables us to earn a higher return on our capital. Recent national trends in work-from-home and organic growth in both CPaaS operations and ETC operations were the key drivers of this performance. Higher margin revenue drives efficiencies and scale in our business. Improved overhead utilization between operating companies pushed operating and maintenance expenses lower by almost 30% year over year."
Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Nine Months of 2020 vs. First Nine Months of 2019)
Revenues decreased 7.1% to $6.7 million compared to $7.3 million due to the Company's emphasis on higher margin revenue. Gross profit increased to $2.5 million, or 37.3% profit margin, compared to gross profit of $2.4 million, or 33.3% profit margin. Total operating expenses were $2.9 million, down 18%, primarily due to improved management of direct costs. Net income was $262,835, or $0.01 per share (based on 44.1 million weighted average diluted shares), versus a net loss of loss of $(0.03) per share (based on 40.7 million weighted average diluted shares).
Balance Sheet
The Company ended the quarter with $588,213 in cash, compared to $191,474 in cash on December 31, 2019. Long term debt was $329,542 versus $63,545 on December 31, 2019.
Uplisting
The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares were approved for listing on OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.
"Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important milestone for our Company," stated Sean McEwen. "We are enthusiastic about the ability of our new listing to increase investor awareness, visibility, and trading liquidity around our public shares. Our uplisting is also a major step towards meeting the requirements for potential admission to another major exchange such as NASDAQ or NYSE sometime in the future."
About KonaTel
KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data services supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IOT mobile data service, SD-WAN and other digital communications services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is an FCC licensed Internet Telephony Service Provider (ITSP) that owns and operates its own national digital telecommunications network supported by an "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) telecommunications SAS (Software as a Service) platform. Apeiron provides fixed and wireless digital voice, messaging, network, data, and platform services through its API (Application Programming Interface) software infrastructure. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC licensed Lifeline wireless service provider delivering subsidized mobile service to low-income American households and one of about 12 active mobile Lifeline carriers to hold an FCC approved Compliance Plan. KonaTel is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.
KonaTel, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 588,213
$ 191,474
Accounts Receivable, net
485,469
377,485
Inventory, net
4,972
4,659
Prepaid Expenses
1,348
1,743
Other Current Asset
194
-
Total Current Assets
1,080,196
575,361
Fixed Asset
Property and Equipment, net
91,873
102,689
Right of Use Assets, net
64,690
78,584
Total Fixed Assets
156,563
181,273
Other Assets
Intangible Assets, net
1,637,168
2,238,918
Other Assets
172,065
207,740
Total Other Assets
1,809,233
2,446,658
Total Assets
$ 3,045,992
$ 3,203,292
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
$ 1,060,340
$ 1,223,195
Amount Due to Stockholder
41,692
151,357
Revolving Line of Credit
-
12,237
Note Payable - current portion
-
75,905
Lease Liabilities - current portion
69,449
69,148
Deferred Revenue
37,748
53,074
Customer Deposits
-
31,087
Total Current Liabilities
1,209,229
1,616,003
Long Term Liabilities
Lease Liabilities - long term
56,438
12,942
Note Payable - long term
273,104
50,603
Total Long Term Liabilities
329,542
63,545
Total Liabilities
1,538,771
1,679,548
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,
40,692
40,692
Additional Paid-In Capital
7,410,800
7,380,029
Accumulated Deficit
(5,944,271)
(5,896,977)
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,507,221
1,523,744
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 3,045,992
$ 3,203,292
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
KonaTel, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$ 2,527,281
$ 2,346,975
$ 6,741,830
$ 7,253,641
Cost of Revenue
1,625,481
1,517,834
4,196,528
4,836,732
Gross Profit
901,800
829,141
2,545,302
2,416,909
Operating Expenses
Payroll and Related Expenses
505,236
461,331
1,403,315
1,403,872
Operating and Maintenance
161,650
225,252
582,349
1,034,287
Bad Debt
39
3,300
1,729
3,300
Utilities and Facilities
8,438
21,066
24,928
80,839
Depreciation and Amortization
246,090
251,117
763,358
753,350
General and Administrative
17,641
13,306
44,777
91,639
Marketing and Advertising
5,534
2,550
7,350
24,020
Taxes and Insurance
13,595
15,615
55,720
85,508
Total Operating Expenses
958,223
993,537
2,883,526
3,476,815
Operating Loss
(56,423)
(164,396)
(338,224)
(1,059,906)
Other Income and Expense
Interest Income
-
221
-
1,562
Other Income
81,070
-
624,518
14,836
Interest Expense
(4,694)
(11,631)
(23,459)
(34,314)
Total Other Income and Expenses
76,376
(11,410)
601,059
(17,916)
Net Income (Loss)
$ 19,953
$ (175,805)
$ 262,835
$ (1,077,822)
Net Income (Loss) per Share
$ 0.00
$ (0.00)
$ 0.01
$ (0.03)
Weighted Average Outstanding Shares - Basic
40,692,286
40,692,286
40,692,286
40,692,286
Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share
$ 0.000453
$ (0.004320)
$ 0.005961
$ (0.026487)
Weighted Average Outstanding Shares - Diluted
44,092,286
40,692,286
44,092,286
40,692,286
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
