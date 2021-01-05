Introducing Noted by Post-itÂ®

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Post-it® Brand from 3M introduces Noted by Post-it®, a new collection of delightfully designed stationery and desktop accessories to inspire not just organization and productivity, but charm, too.

Complete with products like notebooks, planner pads, list notes, acrylic trays, felt tip pens and more, the collection is created to help wrangle deadlines, to-dos, appointments and even the occasional pep-talk to self. The new line brings the unmatched technology of Post-it® products together with fresh, simple, colorful proclamations to enjoy throughout the day—no matter where it takes you.

"At Post-it® Brand we're always looking for new ways to inspire creativity for our customers. With the launch of Noted by Post-it®, we're able to offer a full collection of beautifully designed organizational tools to help people to curate their workspace wherever they are working from," said Heather Green, Global Portfolio Director, Post-it® Brand. "We're excited to see how people use Noted by Post-it® to keep them beautifully organized, one to-do at a time."

Created in partnership with dream team designers, Chris Plantan and Chelsea Brink, the line was thoughtfully created not only to help keep track of all of life's to-dos, but to mix and match stylishly and effortlessly. They aimed to bring to life a collection they, themselves, would eagerly add to their colorful and curated desks.

"As a longtime user of Post-it® Products, creating a curated line of beautiful accessories with the brand was an incredible experience. From the Folios and Pens to the Tab Notes and Planner Dots, each product is designed to give users the ability to mix and match to create a personalized space that suits their own style," said Chris Plantan, Noted by Post-it® Designer, and founder/creative director for the brand Russell + Hazel. "We designed the collection to ensure everyone has a colorfully organized and productive workspace."

"This collection really taps into a design-forward style and marries it perfectly with what consumers already know and love about Post-it® Brand. Plus, the world could really use an extra dose of delight and inspiration right now, and we're hoping this delivers just that," said Remi Kent, 3M Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer Business Group.

Noted by Post-it® is available at Target stores and on Target.com, Staples.com and Amazon.com. Products range from $3.99 - $12.99.

For more information about Noted by Post-it® visit Post-it.com/noted, or follow Noted on Facebook or Instagram. For Post-it® Brand, please visit Post-it.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.

3M and Post-it Brand are trademarks of 3M.

About 3M

At 3M (NYSE: MMM) we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-noted-by-post-it-301201158.html

SOURCE 3M