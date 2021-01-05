MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs Virtual Technology and Internet Conference 2021 and the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: the Goldman Sachs Virtual Technology and Internet Conference 2021 and the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Dev Ittycheria, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon , and Vice President of Finance and Business Operations, Serge Tanjga , will present at the Goldman Sachs Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 9:40 AM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

