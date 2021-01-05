  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs Virtual Technology and Internet Conference 2021 and the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

January 05, 2021 | About: NAS:MDB +1.47%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: the Goldman Sachs Virtual Technology and Internet Conference 2021 and the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

MongoDB

  • President and Chief Executive Officer, Dev Ittycheria, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, and Vice President of Finance and Business Operations, Serge Tanjga, will present at the Goldman Sachs Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 9:40 AM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.
  • Mr. Gordon and Mr. Tanjga will present at the Needham Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB
MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau
ICR for MongoDB
646-277-1251
[email protected]

Media Relations
Ben Wolfson/Tom McMahon
MongoDB
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-inc-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-virtual-technology-and-internet-conference-2021-and-the-23rd-annual-needham-virtual-growth-conference-301201361.html

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.


