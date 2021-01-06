Everbridge Awarded New Public Warning Patent Enabling 5G Multicast Content Distribution for Its Next-Generation Population Alerting Platform Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

[url="]Everbridge[/url], Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ([url="]CEM[/url]), today announced the company received an important new patent related to its world-class [url="]Public+Warning[/url] system, which already serves the entire populations of 11 countries in Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The patent pertains to a multimedia-capable platform that delivers both traditional text alerts using Cell Broadcast (CB) and multimedia content such as audio, images, and video using Multicast Content Distribution (MCD).

Multicast technology builds upon 5G, the emerging wireless standard poised to become the foundation of next-generation mobile networks. The patent was delivered out of work in support of the European Union (EU) funded [url="]5G-Xcast+project[/url], which focuses on incorporating broadcast and multicast communication enablers in 5G, in compliance with local regulations and privacy guidelines.“A missing persons alert, for example, is typically a text-only cell broadcast,” explained Ajay Nigam, Chief Product Officer for Everbridge. “Now, in addition to sending a description of the missing person, a multicast could include a picture of the individual, a video of the area authorities are searching, and audio for the hearing impaired. A more robust alert with rich information could help first responders find the person more quickly with the public’s help, and potentially save a life.”As the most scalable platform in the industry, Everbridge provides [url="]the+only+public+warning+system[/url] combining cell-broadcast and address-, group-, and location-based, multi-channel technologies. Everbridge Public Warning meets and exceeds the needs of any country, public authority, or region looking for an advanced warning solution to protect its citizens and visitors, a crucial distinction in light of the European Union directive requiring member countries to have a population-wide alerting system in place by June 2022. Everbridge currently supports population-wide alerting in [url="]Australia[/url], Greece, [url="]Iceland[/url], the Netherlands, New Zealand, [url="]Norway[/url], [url="]Peru[/url], Singapore and [url="]Sweden[/url], as well as deployments within all of Canada’s provinces and multiple states in [url="]India[/url].Everbridge leverages its CEM platform to deliver [url="]the+world%26rsquo%3Bs+most+widely+used+population+alerting+solution[/url], reaching over 650 million people in every region of the globe. The platform provides critical event management capabilities across a broad range of threats including natural disasters, cyberattacks, terrorism, and the [url="]ongoing+COVID-19+pandemic[/url].[url="]Everbridge%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,400 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. 