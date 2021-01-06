Sundance Strategies, Inc. announces the soft launch of its' alternative fixed income asset securitization through participation in the US Capital 2021 educational webinar.

PROVO, UT, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global announces their 2021 Educational Kick-Off - Alternative Fixed Income Assets + Featuring Sundance Strategies Inc. Please join US Capital Global and Sundance Strategies Inc. in an educational webinar to kick-off the new year and take part in the discussion on alternative fixed income assets! Thursday January 7, 2021 11:00 AM- 11:45 AM MST.



About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-licensed broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. US Capital Global manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. For more information, please visit www.uscapitalglobal.com .



About Sundance Strategies, Inc.

Sundance Strategies. Inc. ( SUND) is a specialty financial services company, engaged in the business of acquiring life insurance policies and residual interests, utilizing these assets in specialized financial products tied to the life insurance policies. The company focuses on the purchase of select life insurance assets, to be utilized to back securities to be sold in the bond market. For more information, please visit www.sundancestrategies.com .



Forward‐Looking Statements

