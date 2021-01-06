Farmmi Secures Follow-On Order from Multi-Channel Customer

LISHUI, China, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company's subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., has secured a follow-on order from a multi-channel customer, with over 100 retail stores in China and Canada, and a major export business. The latest order is for dry mushrooms.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are entering 2021 benefitting from all the work we have done in 2020. Our focus on partnerships, innovation and milestones put a strong platform for growth in place, with the pandemic acting as an accelerant. The business momentum we are building is really a testament to all of the innovations our team has been able to achieve and our heightened capabilities to match customers with the high quality, natural food products they need and tailored delivery they require. We are optimistic about Farmmi's growth prospects for 2021 and believe the broader industry trends we have been benefiting from will continue, as even more people take a holistic approach to wellness in their daily lives."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

