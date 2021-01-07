5 Retailers Trading With Low Price-Sales Ratios

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following retailers were trading with low price-sales ratios as of Jan. 7.

1-800-Flowers.com

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) were trading around $27.13 with a price-sales ratio of 1.12 and a price-earnings ratio of 27.97.

The U.S company which provides gourmet food and gift baskets, has a $1.76 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 26.48% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $10.38, suggesting it is overpriced by 161%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.87% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.75% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gotham Asset Management with 0.07%.

Natural Health Trends

On Thursday, Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) was trading around $4.94 per share with a price-sales ratio of 0.85 and a price-book ratio of 0.82.

The international direct-selling and e-commerce company has a market cap of $56.43 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 57.49% over the past 10 years.

With a 7.94% stake, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Citi Trends

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) was trading around $47.06 on Thursday with a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The company, which sells urban fashion apparel and accessories, has a market cap of $477 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 7.25% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $15.09, suggesting it is overpriced by 211%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 2.69% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.96% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%.

Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) was trading around $27.94 with a price-sales ratio of 0.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.90.

The company, which retails residential furniture and accessories, has a market cap of $510 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 11.45% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $22.37, suggesting it is overpriced by 24.90%.

With a 6.98% stake, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Grantham with 1.69% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.66%.

Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) shares were trading around $37.02 with a price-sales ratio of 0.55 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

The footwear retailer has a $522 million market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 8.66% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $10.49, suggesting it is overpriced by 252%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Royce with 5.92% of outstanding shares, followed by Grantham with 1.42% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: