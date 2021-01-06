Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, is Committed to Transparency!

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (" MTI " or the " Company "), a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: MKTY) headquartered in Albany, New York, continues their philosophy of transparency as they enter 2021.

The management team at MTI took the opportunity to accept a request for an investor phone call. In the interest of fairness and transparency they have adopted a process of recording and posting investor inquiry meetings to their website as well as filing a Form 8-K. The discussion mainly focused on management strategy and opportunity around both the Instruments division and the EcoChain division. See the Form 8-k filing on the SEC EDGAR website and the audio posting on the Company's website, https://www.mechtech.com/investors/.

About MTI

MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries, including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. Through EcoChain, MTI is developing a cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the bitcoin blockchain network. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Mechanical Technology, Incorporated:

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this communication, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

