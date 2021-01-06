  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nantkwest Inc (NK) CFO Sonja Nelson Sold $534,871 of Shares

January 06, 2021 | About: NK -0.54%

CFO of Nantkwest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sonja Nelson (insider trades) sold 39,271 shares of NK on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $13.62 a share. The total sale was $534,871.

NantKwest Inc is a biotechnology firm operating mainly in the United States. It undertakes research and discovery of drugs to cure virally-induced cancers, bacterial and fungal diseases. Its pipeline product includes taNK, haNK, and aNK. NantKwest Inc has a market cap of $1.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $12.830000 with and P/S ratio of 12830.00. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with NantKwest Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of NK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $13.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See remarks Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of NK stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $18.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 28.92% since.
  • Director John C Thomas sold 42,592 shares of NK stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $10.83. The price of the stock has increased by 18.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)