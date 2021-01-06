Nantkwest Inc (NK) CFO Sonja Nelson Sold $534,871 of Shares

CFO of Nantkwest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sonja Nelson (insider trades) sold 39,271 shares of NK on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $13.62 a share. The total sale was $534,871.

NantKwest Inc is a biotechnology firm operating mainly in the United States. It undertakes research and discovery of drugs to cure virally-induced cancers, bacterial and fungal diseases. Its pipeline product includes taNK, haNK, and aNK. NantKwest Inc has a market cap of $1.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $12.830000 with and P/S ratio of 12830.00. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with NantKwest Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of NK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $13.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See remarks Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of NK stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $18.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 28.92% since.

Director John C Thomas sold 42,592 shares of NK stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $10.83. The price of the stock has increased by 18.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NK, click here