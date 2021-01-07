Globant Welcomes Michael Feathers as Chief Architect to Continue Transforming How Organizations Create and Deliver Digital Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally-native technology services company, today announced the appointment of Michael Feathers as its Chief Architect. Mr. Feathers will focus on helping Globant's clients transform how they create and deliver digital products. As Chief Architect, Mr. Feathers will also strengthen Globant's offering in the strategic reuse and modernization of legacy platforms.

Michael is one of the most renowned software architects and the ultimate authority in working with and modernizing legacy code. His book, Working Effectively with Legacy Code, is a masterpiece that is cited extensively by other leaders in the industry. He was a pioneer of the agile movement and has helped hundreds of organizations, from Fortune 100 to start-ups, design software better, revitalize code, and change processes.

"We are thrilled to have Michael join the Globant family. Michael is a true industry titan in the software development and legacy code industry, and we're looking forward to helping our clients take their digital transformation journeys to the next level with his expertise," said Nicolás Avila, Globant's Chief Technology Officer for North America. "Michael's experience as the global authority on legacy code and passion for helping organizations modernize their IT environments is completely aligned with Globant's mission and vision."

"Globant is a dynamic, forward-thinking organization with a great company culture," said Mr. Feathers. "I'm looking forward to working closely with the talented Globant team as the company continues to grow exponentially and create systems for traditional and digitally native global clients. Together, we'll accelerate organizations' digital transformation journeys."

