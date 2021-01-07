Findit Highlights Johnny Wooten, WynCore, and NutraCap Labs Who Utilize Findit To Improve Overall Presence In Search and Throughout Social Media

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Johnny Wooten, WynCore and NutraCap Labs. Each of these members have engaged Findit to assist them with their online marketing strategy with a customized marketing campaign that is tailored to their needs and marketing objectives. The marketing campaigns consist of content created on Findit, social sharing, video production and more and the campaigns recur on a monthly basis.

Our first featured member is Johnny Wooten. Johnny Wooten is an auto detailing and car care products store that operates the website johnnywooten.com and is open to the public at their Winston Salem location. Individual car lovers, commercial auto spas and independent detailers can purchase high quality, competitively priced auto detailing products from Johnny Wooten in person or online to baby their car, truck or SUV. Johnny Wooten is committed to exceptional customer service and wants you to be happy with your purchase, offering worry free returns and exchanges. Their products are perfect for commercial auto detailing shops, too. Findit has produced several videos for Johnny Wooten during their campaign to assist with improving their online presence. Videos are used in content created on Findit and the video in this release is one that was produced for Johnny Wooten.

Visit Johnny Wooten on Findit Under One of Their Findit Sites

findit.com/car-care-products

Our next featured member is WynCore. WynCore offers end to end warehouse management software customization services for warehouses utilizing Manhattan software. Their software developers can help cater your WMS to meet your specific warehouse needs, creating the ideal solution for your business. With 24/7 technical support available, they are there for when problems arise, helping minimize interruptions. WynCore offers a variety of services to help improve efficiency at your warehouse including Manhattan software training, QA testing, and they have experienced WMOS and PKMS consultants available to assist you. Improve your warehouse's efficiency with custom WMS solutions for your Manhattan Software by getting in touch with WynCore today by calling 866-996-2673.

Visit WynCore on Findit Under One of Their Findit Sites

findit.com/wyncore

Our final featured member is NutraCap Labs. NutraCap Labs offers professional custom supplement formulation services with private labeling and works with individuals looking to launch their private label supplement line. They operate a state of the art, FDA registered facility in Norcross GA and have over 100k square feet of high quality raw materials. Because of this large inventory, they are able to create virtually any supplement that individuals want all while providing industry best lead times and low bottle minimums. They are the actual manufacturer and not a broker for your supplements, allowing them to control the quality, consistency, and safety of your products. Launch your own private label supplement business today by getting in touch with NutraCap Labs at 800-688-5956 and start their three step process.

Visit NutraCap Labs on Findit Under One of their Findit Sites



findit.com/private-label-supplements

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email [email protected].

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

