Armada Data Unveils New & Improved Website

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Armada Data Corporation (TSXV:ARD) is pleased to announce the recent redesign and update of their corporate website at ArmadaData.com. The newly revamped website received a top to bottom "tune up" conceived and realized by James Matthews and his managing partner Eli Oszlak, Chief Technical Officer at Armada Data Corporation. The effort is aimed primarily at making the company's online presence more inviting for current and potential investors.

"The new ArmadaData.com site is vastly improved in both look and feel," explains James Matthews, President & CEO of Armada Data Corporation. "Its most noteworthy feature is a Company Updates section highlighting what's happening at Armada," adds Matthews. "This rolling overview will offer investors an invaluable opportunity to learn first-hand about our many new automotive-related initiatives, month by month."

As "Canada's New Car Pricing Service Providers since 1999", Armada Data has set its sights on hitting the road with all cylinders firing in 2021. To this end, their updated website incorporates several key elements tailored to the needs of both current and potential investors. These include several access points that provide interested parties with easy-to-use options to register and subsequently receive Armada Data's all new 2021 Investor Package.

Visitors are invited to use the site's main page as a portal to some of the company's flagship subsidiaries such as CarCostCanada, Armada Insurance Services, and The Car Magazine (TCM). Links are also provided to historical Financial results and archived corporate Press Releases dating back to 2009.

"The newly redesigned ArmadaData.com website reflects the company's keen focus on the future while respecting its storied past," states Oszlak, "Times are changing and, as our refreshed website shows, so is Armada Data."

About Armada Data Corporation

Founded in 1999, Mississauga-based Armada Data Corporation is a Canadian publicly traded Information & Marketing Services Company providing accurate and real-time data to institutional and retail customers, through developing, owning and operating automotive pricing-related web sites and providing information technology and marketing services to its clients through B2C websites and through B2B applications. The corporation has pioneered an effective business model by capitalizing and monetizing new car pricing data that is not easily accessible to the general public or the business community.

Armada Data shares are listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the trading Symbol ARD. Armada currently has a total of 17,670,265 shares outstanding. Additional information relating to Armada Data Corporation is filed on SEDAR, and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

