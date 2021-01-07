HempFusion to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com January 7th

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, today announced that Danny Brody, Chief Corporate Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 7th.

DATE: January 7th, 2021

TIME: 4:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ntV6uT

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

● Completed USD$17,000,000 Initial Public Offering

● Commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under symbol CBD.U

About HempFusion Wellness Inc.

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retailers across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs including, tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hempfusion-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-january-7th-301203076.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com