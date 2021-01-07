Cloudera Appoints Gary Hu to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that Gary Hu has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of Icahn Enterprises in accordance with the Voting and Standstill Agreement between Cloudera and affiliates of Icahn Enterprises, dated August 12, 2019. Gary Hu replaces Nicholas Graziano who had been an Icahn designee and resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective January 7, 2021. Jesse Lynn continues as the other Icahn board designee.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I'd like to welcome Gary to the Board as well as thank Nick for his service," said Rob Bearden, Chief Executive Officer, Cloudera. "I'm looking forward to working with Gary and the rest of the Board as we continue to execute the long-term strategic plan to cement our position as the leader in the enterprise data cloud market."

Gary Hu currently serves as a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital L.P., the investment advisory firm of Icahn Enterprises L.P., which is a diversified holding company. Prior to joining Icahn Capital in 2020, he held investment management roles at Silver Point Capital, a credit focused investment fund, and Stockbridge Investors, the public securities affiliate of Berkshire Partners, a leading middle market private equity firm. Mr. Hu graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Finance and Accounting from the Wharton School and a BAS in Computer Science from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

