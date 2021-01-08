Fastbases Intelligent Google Ads Tool Predicted to Skyrocket

Marketing Experts Double Down on Data Analytics and Personalization for 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / In Gartner's CMO Spend Survey 2020-2021: Technology and Digital Channels Withstand Budget Cuts, CMOs are expected to increase digital marketing spend in 2021 with roughly a quarter of their budget dedicated to paid advertising. Not surprising, considering the stay-at-home economy has caused consumers to flock where advertisers are spending their dollars - online. But in an oversaturated market, how can advertisers break through the noise?

Let's dig into one company that's helping advertisers do just that.

Introducing Google Ads' Most Powerful Sidekick

Fastbase Inc. (OTC PINK:FBSE) is one of the fastest-growing software companies within marketing analytics, lead generation, and big data. Their AI-powered software and lead generation platform revolutionizes the way in which businesses attract and engage customers. With their powerful Google Ads Click Identifier tool, Google Ads users can view detailed information about the companies that have clicked through their ad campaigns, including company name, website, address, phone number, contact and email information as well as the keywords searched. This powerful tool enables advertisers to better understand their audiences' digital footprint, enabling them to nimbly adapt and adjust ad campaigns on the fly.

Google Ads Clicks Identifier with WebLeads 6.0

Speed is crucial when contacting leads. With Fastbase's WebLeads, companies can view and reach out to new website leads in almost real-time. The tool not only lists out the companies that have visited your site, but also highlights the traffic sources, pages viewed and location of the company to help marketers better understand their digital audience.

Premium Fastbase users can integrate lead reports with their CRM system, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, etc. Used in conjunction with Google Ads Click Identifier, advertisers can understand not only the exact companies being driven to their site, but the pages viewed, and company contact information. Fastbase users quickly discover new business opportunities, analyze and optimize their best performing ads, and contact interested companies in almost real-time.

Futureproofing Your Business by Personalizing Customer Experiences

Fastbase provides advertisers with powerful data crucial to understanding consumer behavior, but it also pulls back the curtain on exactly which companies are engaging with ads. Knowing this data helps to optimize ad performance based on industry vertical and target audience. Customizing ad experiences is not only necessary to break through the crowded ad space, but as companies prepare to future-proof their businesses, they must deliver meaningful, personalized experiences to succeed.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company and the contact information of company employees including, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality) or users can continue with a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective.

