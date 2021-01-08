CareDx Agrees to Acquire TransChart and Expands EMR Connectivity to Over 90 Centers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has agreed to acquire TransChart LLC, an Ohio-based provider of electronic health record software supporting the needs of US transplant centers. The transaction is expected to close in January 2021.



TransChart provides electronic medical record software to hospitals throughout the United States to care for patients who have or may need an organ transplant. TransChart builds on the CareDx digital offerings, which include Ottr transplant electronic medical record software and XynQAPI transplant quality management solutions. This acquisition will expand CareDx’s EMR coverage to over 90 centers in total.

“CareDx and TransChart are aligned in our dedication to improve outcomes for transplant patients through data-driven solutions,” said Reg Seeto, CEO of CareDx. “The addition of TransChart into our existing suite of transplant electronic medical record solutions will allow CareDx to better serve additional transplant centers.”

“CareDx is a perfect fit for our organization. Together we will make a major difference, not only in individual centers but to individual transplant patients,” said Martha Collins, President of TransChart.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

About TransChart

TransChart headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, supports the needs of transplant centers across the country. TransChart offers support for the transplant of kidney, heart, lung, liver, pancreas (Islet Cell), and small bowel. Designed by clinicians affiliated with The Ohio State University, TransChart’s solutions support the entire team of physicians, nurses, administrators and social workers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s acquisition of TransChart and the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through the proposed acquisition. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the proposed acquisition does not close; risks related to integration in the event the proposed transaction closes; risks of unexpected costs and delays associated with the proposed acquisition; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 28, 2020 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

