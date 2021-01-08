Wellcome Sanger Institute Increases Investment in PacBio Long-Read Sequencing to Support Darwin Tree of Life Research Initiative

MENLO PARK, Calif ., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, long-read sequencing platforms, today announced that the Wellcome Sanger Institute has committed to purchase seven new Sequel IIe Systems and upgrade its five existing Sequel II Systems to increase its long-read sequencing capabilities for projects including the Darwin Tree of Life (DToL; all eukaryotes in Britain and Ireland) and Aquatic Symbiosis Genomics (ASG; host-symbiont pairs) programs. Launched in October 2020, the Sequel IIe System is the company’s newest instrument evolution based on its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology.



With 12 PacBio Sequel IIe Systems soon to be in operation, the Wellcome Sanger Institute runs one of the world’s largest SMRT Sequencing facilities. As part of its new investment, PacBio’s novel highly accurate long reads, known as HiFi reads, will be utilized for whole genome sequencing to contribute to high-quality de novo assemblies of reference genomes for many species. To date, PacBio HiFi sequencing has been employed for more than 300 genomes, including species such as the 2-spot ladybird, the blue-rayed limpet, and the red deer. The DToL project plans to sequence approximately 2,000 additional genomes as part of the first, two-year phase, generating reference genomes for about one-third of the families of organisms present in Britain and Ireland. The ASG project will produce 1,000 genome pairs from holobiont species. Plans also include expanding the use of the Sequel Systems for full-length RNA sequencing to catalog transcripts and isoforms for high-quality genome annotation.

“Genomics is transforming ecology, conservation, evolutionary biology, and biotechnology,” said Professor Mark Blaxter, Programme Lead for the Tree of Life programme at the Wellcome Sanger Institute. “We aim to produce genome assemblies for species across diversity of the highest per-base quality and chromosomal contiguity, assemblies that will stand as foundational references for future research and understanding. We work at scale: we do not have the luxury in this era of biodiversity loss to produce one genome at a time. The data from the fleet of Sequel IIe instruments will be critical to building our growing and open library of reference genomes.”

“Our investment in the Sequel IIe represents a massive scale-up in our long-read sequencing capacity,” said Cordelia Langford, the Sanger Institute’s Director of Scientific Operations. “The instruments allow us to advance our operational capacities to deliver to projects across the Sanger portfolio, including human and pathogen genomics as well as, especially, Tree of Life.”

“We feel very privileged to support the Darwin Tree of Life and Aquatic Symbiosis Genomics initiatives,” said Jonas Korlach, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at PacBio. “The projects’ missions to generate high-quality genetic blueprints of many species should dramatically transform our understanding of biological systems, and in turn revolutionize future research approaches for biological studies, biotechnology, and biodiversity conservation. We are grateful for the opportunity to assist the researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute to the best of our abilities.”

With increased computational capacity and on-instrument data processing, the new Sequel IIe System can directly produce HiFi reads more quickly and cost-effectively, providing scientists with a comprehensive view of genomes and transcriptomes. PacBio HiFi reads combine the accuracy of Sanger sequencing (>99.9%) with long reads (up to 25 kb). Together, the length and accuracy of HiFi reads make them ideal for de novo genome assembly, detection of variants from single nucleotide to large structural variants, and full-length transcripts for high-quality genome annotations.

For more information about the DToL project, please visit: https://www.darwintreeoflife.org, and for the ASG project please see https://www.sanger.ac.uk/collaboration/aquatic-symbiosis-project/.

