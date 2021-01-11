A Trio of Fast Growing Revenue Stock Picks

The S&P 500 stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share rise at a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 2% per annum over the past five years. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. stock market closed at $3,824.68 on Friday, up by nearly 100% over the past five years through Jan. 8.

Thus, investors may be interested in the following stocks, as they have beaten the S&P 500 index in terms of higher five-year revenue per share growth rates.

Matson Inc

The first company that makes the cut is Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, Matson Inc is an ocean transportation and logistics services company mainly operating in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam and other islands of Micronesia.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 5.6% on average every year over the past five years, as illustrated in the below chart.

The share price grew more than 60% over the past five years to close at $61.54 on Friday for a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a 52-week range of $23.75 to $65.04 per share.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy rating for this stock and have produced an average target price of $67 per share, reflecting a nearly 10% upside from Friday's close.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

Workiva Inc

The second company that makes the cut is Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK).

Based in Ames, Iowa, Workiva is a provider of a global platform where users, including various public and private organizations, have access to connected reporting and compliance solutions for accounting, finance, audit and internal controls.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 13.6% on average every year over the past five years, as shown in the below chart.

The share price increased more than six-fold over the past five years to trade at $95.35 on Friday's close for a market capitalization of $4.6 billion and a 52-week range of $22.01 to $96.54.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight recommendation rating for this stock with an average target price of $79.29 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

Axogen Inc

The third company that makes the cut is Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Based in Alachua, Florida, Axogen Inc is a provider of surgical solutions for physical damage or dissection of peripheral nerves.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 25.2% on average every year over the past five years.

The stock price has increased nearly four-fold over the past five years to close at $19.52 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $788.10 million and a 52-week range of $7.16 to $20.83.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $18.83 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: