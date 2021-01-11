Homeplus Co. Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software

[url="]Rimini+Street%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Homeplus Co. Ltd, a leading Korean grocery and outlet retailer based in Seoul, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle eBusiness Suite, Oracle Retail Warehouse Management and Oracle Database software. In addition to saving 50% of its annual maintenance costs that they were previously paying the vendor, the company can now maintain its core mission-critical Oracle system for a minimum of 15 years from the time that they switched to Rimini Street Support. The company plans to divert its significant cost savings and liberated IT resources to invest in the modernization of its hardware infrastructure.

Homeplus Co. Ltd. was founded in 1997 and now has more than 140 branches and 25,000 employees in South Korea. The company operates its supermarket chain “Homeplus Express,” convenience store “365 Plus” and online shopping services for everything from groceries to clothes and appliances. In 2019, the company’s CIO began to look for ways to optimize costs after reviewing the high costs of the organization’s Oracle maintenance and support compared to the low quality of support received in return. Additionally, the company has heavily customized its Oracle EBS and Retail Warehouse Management applications, and needed a much higher level of support, including support for custom code, than what was being provided by the vendor. Homeplus Co. began self-supporting its Oracle system to save on costs but realized it needed technical support beyond its IT department’s skill set. After doing a thorough review of their options, including returning to expensive vendor support, Homeplus ultimately switched to Rimini Street Support after confirming the high-quality support and expertise they would receive from their dedicated primary support engineer and the Rimini Street team’s technical experts.“We switched to Rimini Street to optimize our IT spend and receive a premium level of support and maintenance for our complete Oracle system,” stated Homeplus Co. Ltd’s chief information officer. “The retail industry is facing additional challenges due to the global pandemic, and Rimini Street’s dedicated level of support allows us to divert our IT resources to implementing our hardware infrastructure modernization project as part of our current business transformation priorities.”Homeplus Co., along with all Rimini Street clients, is assigned a Primary Support Engineer, backed by a team of functional and technical experts, who have an average of more than 15 years’ experience in the client’s software system. All clients also benefit from the Company's industry-leading service level agreements of 10-minute response times for critical Priority 1 cases and 15-minute response time for Priority 2 issues."We are pleased to partner with Homeplus Co. to enhance their digital competitiveness and enable them to step off the vendor's upgrade cycle to take control of their IT roadmap," said Hyungwook "Kevin" Kim, regional general manager, Korea, Rimini Street. "With third-party support from Rimini Street, nearly 200 leading retailers worldwide have significantly reduced their enterprise software support and related maintenance costs to address their near-term budget challenges and invest in digital transformation programs that drive competitive advantage and growth." The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 3,700 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. 