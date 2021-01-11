  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sydnee Gatewood
David Herro Comments on Novartis

Guru stock highlight

January 11, 2021 | About: XSWX:NOVN +0.86%
Novartis (XSWX:NOVN) is one of Europe's largest pharmaceutical companies and possesses a highly diversified portfolio of innovative products. Its share price underperformed both the broader market and its pharma peers during 2020, largely due to a few disappointing late-stage trials and the company's lack of Covid-19-related therapeutics or vaccines. These short-term issues provided us with an attractive entry point to invest in a leading pharmaceutical franchise with compelling economics. We estimate that the market is currently ascribing almost no value to Novartis' pipeline despite the company's excellent track record in new drug development. We expect that Novartis will deliver mid-single-digit, top-line growth and expand margins over the next five years as a result of its cost-savings plan. The company possesses one of the most diversified product portfolios in the pharma industry with 15 $1b+ compounds, which reduces its reliance on any single compound.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Fund fourth-quarter 2020 commentary.

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

