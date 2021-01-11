5 Stocks Paying High Dividend Yields

As of Jan. 11, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following companies have low price-earnings ratios and high dividend yields.

Western Alliance Bancorp

Western Alliance Bancorp's (NYSE:WAL) dividend yield is 6.26% and the payout ratio is 0.37. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.09. The company's average yield was 7.68% over the past 10 years.

The share price has risen 15.64% over the past 12 months and is now 3.30% below the 52-week high and 77.35% above the 52-week low.

The holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.45% and return on assets of 1.49% are outperforming 85% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.01 is below the industry median of 1.44.

NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.39% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.07% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp.'s (NYSE:SEE) yield is 1.38%. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a price-book ratio of 292.91. The company's average yield was 1.59% over the past 10 years.

The stock has risen 19.77% over the past 12 months and is now 3.38% below the 52-week high and 171.28% above the 52-week low.

The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The ROA of 8.1% is outperforming 81% of companies in the packaging and containers industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.08 is far below the industry median of 0.35.

With 0.59% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank's (NASDAQ:SBNY) dividend yield is 1.55% with a payout ratio of 0.24. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a price-book ratio of 1.55. The company's average yield was 1.80% over the past 10 years.

Shares have increased 5.32% over the last 12 months and are now 2.48% below the 52-week high and 110.15% above the 52-week low.

The commercial bank has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 5 out of 10. The ROE of 10.44% and ROA of 0.91% are outperforming 62% of competitors in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.81 is above the industry median of 1.44.

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.37%.

Mobile TeleSystems

The dividend yield of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT) is 8.76% with a payout ratio of 0.95. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company's average yield was 8.92% over the past 10 years.

Shares have declined 11.22% over the past 12 months and are now trading 16% below the 52-week high and 49.03% above the 52-week low.

The wireless telephone operator has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The ROE of 146.12% and ROA of 6.07% are outperforming 78% of companies in the telecommunication services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.32.

With 2.77% of outstanding shares, Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.50%.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EWBC) dividend yield is 1.90% and the payout ratio is 0.27. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company's average yield was 22.79% over the past 10 years.

Shares have risen 22.16% over the past 12 months and are currently trading 0.53% below the 52-week high and 156.72% above the 52-week low.

The holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The ROE of 11.88% and ROA of 1.27% are outperforming 80% of competitors in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.17 is below the industry median of 1.44.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.94% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

