Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $3.2 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2020. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.4 billion and market appreciation of $2.2 billion, partially offset by distributions of $419 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
By investment vehicle:
11/30/2020
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
12/31/2020
Institutional Accounts:
Japan Subadvisory
$9,457
$32
$358
($127)
$9,720
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,635
67
205
-
5,907
Advisory
17,348
(295)
575
-
17,628
Total Institutional Accounts
32,440
(196)
1,138
(127)
33,255
Open-end Funds
33,729
812
860
(241)
35,160
Closed-end Funds
10,503
822
219
(51)
11,493
Total AUM
$76,672
$1,438
$2,217
($419)
$79,908
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
