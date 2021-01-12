A Trio of Stock Picks for Growth-Oriented Investors

The quarterly revenue and net income of the following companies have improved remarkably on a year over year basis, drawing the interest of growth-oriented investors.

Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued positive recommendation ratings for their stocks.

Amazon.com Inc

The first stock to consider is Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), a Seattle, Washington-based online retail giant.

Amazon.com saw its quarterly revenue grow by 37.4% year over year to $96.145 billion as of the most recent quarter, up from $69.981 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Amazon.com recorded a net income of $6.331 billion for the quarter, marking an impressive advancement from $2.134 billion for the same quarter in 2019.

The stock price traded at $3,114.21 per share at close on Jan. 11 as a result of a 64.66% increase over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion and a 52-week range of $1,626.03 to $3,552.25.

Amazon.com is currently not paying dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 8 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $3,824.99 per share.

Pinduoduo Inc

The second stock to consider is Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD), a Shanghai, China-based operator of an e-commerce platform in China.

Pinduoduo saw its quarterly revenue grow by 97.54% year over year to about $2.086 billion as of the most recent quarter, up from nearly $1.056 billion in the same quarter in 2019.

Pinduoduo has also reported a considerable improvement in the bottom line of its income statement, as the net loss of $115.219 million for the recent quarter is an improvement compared to the net loss of $328.241 million recorded in the same quarter of 2019.

The stock price closed at $172.49 per share on Jan. 11 after a more than four-fold increase over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $211.53 billion and a 52-week range of $30.20 to $187.70.

Pinduoduo Inc is currently not paying dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 1 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of about $162 per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The third company to consider is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO), a Waltham, Massachusetts-based provider of instruments for diagnostics and research worldwide.

The company saw quarterly revenues increased by nearly 36% year over year to about $8.521 billion as of the most recent quarter, up from $6.272 billion for the same quarter of 2019.

The quarterly net income for the period in question has increased up to $1.933 billion for the most recent quarter, up from $760 million in the prior-year quarter.

The stock price traded at around $513.35 per share at close on Jan. 11 following a 54.61% increase over the past year for a market capitalization of $203.46 billion and a 52-week range of $250.21 to $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is currently paying quarterly cash dividends to its shareholders in the amount of 22 cents per common share. The next payment is scheduled to be issued on Jan. 15, which, as of Jan. 11, generates a forward dividend yield of 0.17%.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 9 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $529 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

