Amica Mutual Insurance Joins HOVER and CoreLogic to Transform Underwriting Inspections

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOVER , the technology company that transforms smartphone photos of any property into a valuable data set for insurance professionals, today announced a strategic partnership with Amica Mutual Insurance , a leading national insurer recognized as a Best Homeowners Insurance Company of 2020 by U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews team. Providing a complete data package through HOVER's proprietary technology and integration through the CoreLogic Digital Hub Alliance™, Amica will transform the customer experience by dramatically lowering inspection costs and streamlining workflows.

"Amica is highly regarded for their exceptional customer experience and we're honored to further that position by helping homeowners save time and money associated with home inspections," said A.J. Altman, founder and CEO of HOVER. "Homeowners today prefer taking matters into their own hands and getting involved in the collaborative process, so we're thrilled to partner with Amica to deliver a more hands-on and transparent experience."

HOVER's data integration through the CoreLogic Digital Hub Alliance will allow Amica to decrease cycle times, transforming what has historically been an extensive process to a more efficient, streamlined operation, which can be done in just a few days. The integration also allows homeowners to "DIY" their own inspections, eliminating the hassles, delays and COVID related safety concerns that come with scheduling a traditional home inspection. With a few snaps of their smartphone camera, homeowners can share the inspection data that is needed directly with Amica as part of the underwriting process. In return, the policyholder receives an interactive 3D model of their home.

Pairing the CoreLogic data with the HOVER measurement provides underwriters with the most accurate and current package. As an underwriting workflow solution, the integration reduces the need for 3rd party inspections and presents a more holistic property view.



"The CoreLogic Digital Hub Alliance enables InsurTech offerings like HOVER to seamlessly integrate new technology within CoreLogic workflow platforms with just the flip of a switch-- allowing companies like Amica to take full advantage of an automated and streamlined workflow," said Rose Hancock, principal, technical product consultation at CoreLogic.

"Partnering with HOVER has helped us offer our customers a self-inspection option that gives them peace of mind and convenience while still providing us the information needed to underwrite property risks," said T. Bryan Cook, Senior Assistant Vice President at Amica. "We are excited to have the ability to access detailed property information without disrupting workflow or changing existing underwriting guidelines so we can make more accurate policy decisions when assessing a property's condition."

HOVER is gaining a strong foothold in the insurance industry. Last month, the company announced a $60 million Series D financing round filled out by venture arms of leading insurance companies in the U.S. and is already working with 10 of the top 12 national carriers.

About HOVER

HOVER is developing the most accurate and usable data set of physical property to deliver a simpler and more transparent home improvement experience. Used by contractors, insurance adjusters and homeowners alike, HOVER drives efficiencies with a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates costs all in one place; smartphone photos transform into beautifully rendered, fully-measured 3D models of any home. For more information, visit hover.to .

About Amica Mutual Insurance

Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities. Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country. For more information, visit amica.com .

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit corelogic.com .

