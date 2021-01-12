  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Unum Group to release fourth quarter 2020 results and host conference call

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:UNM +4.46%

PR Newswire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2021

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its fourth quarter 2020 results February 4, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern time. The earnings release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company's website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com.

Members of Unum Group senior management will host a conference call Friday, February 5, at 8 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results of operations for the fourth quarter. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment by dialing the appropriate number.

For callers in the U.S. and Canada: 888-254-3590, conference ID 6539046
For International callers: 929-477-0402

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website in a listen-only mode. It is recommended interested parties access the webcast approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The company will maintain a replay of the call on its website through Friday, February 12. Interested parties may access the replay by dialing the appropriate number.

For callers in the U.S. toll free: 888-203-1112
For callers in the U.S./International toll:719-457-0820
Conference ID 6539046

ABOUT UNUM
Unum Group (www.unum.com) provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion in 2019 and provided $7.5 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-to-release-fourth-quarter-2020-results-and-host-conference-call-301206860.html

SOURCE Unum Group


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)