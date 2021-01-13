Juniper Networks and Türk Telekom Create Joint Innovation Path for Accelerated Open RAN Development and Deployment











An exclusive global licensing agreement with Netsia, a subsidiary of Türk Telekom Group company Argela in the USA, to transfer its leading-edge Radio Intelligent Controller (RIC) technology to Juniper, including related source code and patents plus exclusive rights to develop and sell products and solutions that integrate with RIC.







Permanent transfer of technical domain experts from Netsia to Juniper in support of RIC’s integration into Juniper’s product portfolio, further strengthening Juniper’s Open RAN and 5G expertise.







Committed purchase of Juniper products and solutions by Türk Telekom to support its next generation Open RAN and 5G deployment. This will include an initial proof-of-concept project expected in late 2021, which will incorporate RIC technology and Juniper’s broader portfolio.







[url="]Juniper+Networks[/url], (NYSE: JNPR) a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, and Türk Telekom Group (Türk Telekom), Turkey’s world-class, first and largest integrated telecom operator, have announced completion of a groundbreaking new technology and commercial partnership to accelerate innovation in support of the Open RAN (Open Radio Access Network) 5G ecosystem.The partnership comprises:Netsia - an applied research organization and pioneer in Open RAN and 5G - is widely regarded as an industry-leading innovator in the RIC landscape, with over 20 patents and patent applications for its technology to date. The Netsia 4G and 5G RIC is in the advanced stage of development following approximately five years of rigorous research and development, and numerous proof-of-concept trials already successfully completed or underway with major service providers around the world.RIC technology helps to operationalize Open RAN by providing intelligent, cloud-based control of disaggregated and virtualized radio functions across the access and edge domains. It is also an important component of end-to-end network slicing, enabling ‘tuning’ of various radio access resources to reliably deliver against granular SLAs (Service Level Agreements) for specific use cases. In addition, RIC unlocks innovation in the radio domain by leveraging both near-real-time and non-real-time user and network data to create and deploy innovative, AI-driven applications and services. Collectively, the products and solutions resulting from this agreement will enable Türk Telekom and other service providers to deploy open, intelligent 5G radio infrastructure, eventually strengthening the Open RAN and 5G ecosystem.Coupled with Juniper’s existing domain orchestration portfolio ([url="]NorthStar[/url] in the transport domain and [url="]Contrail[/url] in the data center domain), the innovations resulting from this agreement will further extend Juniper’s network slicing capabilities across the radio, transport and telco cloud domains. It paves the way for Juniper to ultimately offer a truly cloud-native, scalable platform with end-to-end network slicing and orchestration across next-generation access, IP transport and core networks. This will lay the foundation for service providers to deliver secure, assured service experience for thousands of applications based on a multi-tenant, multi-cloud, multi-domain and any-access infrastructure, opening up new monetization and innovation opportunities.Juniper and Türk Telekom are equally committed to the importance of open and agile architectures, in particular the evolution of vRAN architectures in the Open RAN community. Juniper and Netsia are both active members of the [url="]O-RAN+Alliance[/url]. The agreement between the two organizations is designed to bring to market open, intelligent and secure RAN solutions that will help democratize radio access in the spirit of the Open RAN philosophy. This one-of-a-kind partnership between a supplier and a customer is also a testimony to new ways of collaboration and joint innovation which is required to accelerate the ecosystem towards widespread deployment of cost-effective, open and best-of-breed infrastructure as service providers and enterprises embrace the Cloud, 5G and AI era.“We have been working for a long time on cutting-edge RIC technologies that will play an active role in setting global 5G standards. The software developed by Netsia provides high capacity, scalable, flexible, personalized network and service solutions for the mobile communication needs of the future. We have achieved a strong synergy with the combination of Netsia's know-how and productization capacity with Juniper's customer network and geographic reach. As Türk Telekom Group, we are incredibly happy to offer our products, which are the achievements of Turkish engineering, to the world.”





- Ümit Önal, Chief Executive Officer, Türk Telekom







“As service providers expand on their 5G coverage, they continue to look at ways to run their networks more efficiently with open flexibility, while looking at ways to optimize profitability. Deploying OpenRAN is an integral part of a service provider’s open network architectural journey, removing the traditional hardware lock-in and moving to vendor-neutral hardware- and software-defined technology. Juniper’s onboarding of the Radio Intelligent Controller in partnership with Türk Telekom is vital for boosting the Open RAN ecosystem and driving improved service profitability and experience for service providers.”









- Ray Mota, Principal Analyst, ACG Research







“Juniper believes that assuring the right service experience is key for monetizing the next decade of 5G applications. Development and integration of world-class RIC technology brings this vision another step closer by enabling the combination of end-to-end network slicing and the power of AI-driven service experience. Our dynamic collaboration with Türk Telekom and Netsia is founded on shared principles of an open approach to technology development, the fundamental importance of disaggregation and programmability and the drive toward a cloud native infrastructure from the telco cloud into the services edge and radio networks. In short, our organizations agree that the cloud is the network and the network is the cloud.”









- Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Networks







About Argela







Founded in 2004 to develop solutions for today's and tomorrow's high-tech needs in the telecommunications industry, Argela joined Türk Telekom in 2007. Argela, together with its Silicon Valley subsidiary Netsia, is conducting R&D and innovation activities related to the next generation of telecommunication technologies. Argela develops strategic projects in cooperation with defense industry organizations in Turkey, and adds value on a global scale through its intellectual property and patent applications in the USA, especially on the 5G technologies.







About Netsia







Founded in 2008 as a 100 percent subsidiary of Argela, Netsia, which is operating in Sunnyvale, USA, is a R&D company specializing in the latest network solutions. Netsia, one of the leading companies offering solutions for next generation networks, has gained an important position in the market by working with many large companies in the ecosystem. Netsia offers supplier-independent solutions for fixed and mobile virtual networks with its multi-access cloud core network.







