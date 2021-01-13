Legend Channel Partner Places Orders for 29 SmartGATE Insights Service Engagements

Significant and Widespread Demand for Insights Signals 2021 Revenue Growth and Momentum

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Legend Power® Systems (TSXV:LPS) a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions today announced a total of 29 SmartGATE Insights engagements were booked in the last 30 days by channel sales partner Haven Consultants International ("Haven"). The findings generated through Legend's SmartGATE Insights Service, highlight pervasive and significant financial losses due to unstable incoming electrical power from the grid, ideally positioning Haven and Legend for sales growth in 2021 and beyond.

The 29 Insights studies will be deployed across numerous sectors, including industrial, hospitality, office and long-term care facilities. Businesses and building owners rely on power to successfully run their organizations. The SmartGATE Insights studies being completed will provide these business owners with a unique advantage, helping identify opportunities to improve overall business performance.

"Legend's SmartGATE Insights and Power Impact Report is a valuable tool that is significantly increasing our customers' urgency to engage with us to better understand the financial impact the power grid is having on their buildings and how we can be difference makers for them utilising SmartGATE solutions", said Michael Parry, President of Haven. "The Power Impact Report is a game changer as it delivers non-technical explanations of the negative financial effects being suffered in single buildings and entire portfolios combined with actionable solutions customized for our customers. Haven's relationship with Legend positions us on the leading edge of building energy management and provides us the competitive advantages, of being a designated reseller of unrivaled technology and now with SmartGATE Insights, access to a simple and inexpensive business catalyst."

Having assessed hundreds of commercial buildings over many years, Legend has observed that most buildings are being negatively impacted with roughly one-third of all buildings critically susceptible to electrical system performance issues due to incoming power.

To learn more about Legend's SmartGATE Insights, Power Impact Assessment, reducing operating costs, improving ESG scores and tenant experience

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company.

