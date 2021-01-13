Lazard Reports December 2020 Assets Under Management





LAZARD LTD







ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)







(unaudited)







($ in millions)























As of:















December 31,















November 30,















20201















2020







Equity















$209,732







$201,083







Fixed Income















43,784







41,626







Other















5,126







4,940







Total AUM















$258,642







$247,649















A decline in general economic conditions or the global or regional financial markets;











A decline in our revenues, for example due to a decline in overall mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, our share of the M&A market or our assets under management (AUM);











Losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third parties;











Losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks;











A lack of liquidity, i.e., ready access to funds, for use in our businesses; and











Competitive pressure on our businesses and on our ability to retain and attract employees at current compensation levels.







Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $258.6 billion. The month’s AUM included market appreciation of $7.7 billion, foreign exchange appreciation of $2.9 billion and net inflows of $0.4 billion. Preliminary average assets under management for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $245.6 billion.(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustmentLazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit [url="]www.lazard.com[/url]. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.LAZ_CPE

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005103/en/