  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

CKE Restaurants Selects PAR Technology's Cloud-Based Brink POSÂ® Software

January 13, 2021 | About: NYSE:PAR -2.58%


ParTech, Inc. (PAR) a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:PAR) and a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) solutions and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced today CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), which operates Carl’s Jr.® and Hardee’s® brands, has selected PAR Brink POS® software for their corporate-owned restaurants and select franchisee restaurants.



CKE has been a long-time PAR hardware & services customer, and when the company began looking for cloud-based software capable of enabling future technology stacks, Brink POS® was uniquely positioned to help. PAR’s established history of providing CKE with reliable hardware and service solutions, and experience serving other customers in the Tier 1 Quick Service Restaurant space, gave the CKE the confidence to move forward with Brink POS®.



Phil Crawford, Chief Technology Officer for CKE, is excited to see the already established partnership continue to flourish. “CKE is continuing to invest in new restaurant technologies and digital platforms that are capable of assisting our brand transform the guest experience,” Crawford said. “We are pleased to add Brink POS® to our restaurant technology stack and believe it will allow our brands to continue innovating and to coincide with constantly changing consumer demands.”



“Innovative brands like Hardee’s® and Carl’s Jr.® understand that increasingly, exceptional guest experiences are being delivered digitally,” said Savneet Singh, PAR Technology CEO. “We are pleased that CKE chose PAR’s Brink POS® and its open platform to power their demanding store operations and as the foundation of their commitment to ongoing innovation.”



PAR’s Brink POS® rollout is expected to start this quarter and continue throughout 2021. CKE’s long-time service providers and PAR’s network of service partners will assist with the deployment and on-going support of the franchisee community.



About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.



CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl’s Jr.® and Hardee’s®, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories.



About PAR Technology Corporation



PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit [url="]www.partech.com[/url] or connect with PAR on [url="]Facebook[/url] or [url="]Twitter[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005117/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)