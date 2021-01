CKE Restaurants Selects PAR Technology's Cloud-Based Brink POSÂ® Software

ParTech, Inc. (PAR) a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation ( NYSE:NYSE:PAR ) and a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) solutions and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced today CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), which operates Carl’s Jr.and Hardee’sbrands, has selected PAR Brink POSsoftware for their corporate-owned restaurants and select franchisee restaurants.CKE has been a long-time PAR hardware & services customer, and when the company began looking for cloud-based software capable of enabling future technology stacks, Brink POSwas uniquely positioned to help. PAR’s established history of providing CKE with reliable hardware and service solutions, and experience serving other customers in the Tier 1 Quick Service Restaurant space, gave the CKE the confidence to move forward with Brink POSPhil Crawford, Chief Technology Officer for CKE, is excited to see the already established partnership continue to flourish. “CKE is continuing to invest in new restaurant technologies and digital platforms that are capable of assisting our brand transform the guest experience,” Crawford said. “We are pleased to add Brink POSto our restaurant technology stack and believe it will allow our brands to continue innovating and to coincide with constantly changing consumer demands.”“Innovative brands like Hardee’sand Carl’s Jr.understand that increasingly, exceptional guest experiences are being delivered digitally,” said Savneet Singh, PAR Technology CEO. “We are pleased that CKE chose PAR’s Brink POSand its open platform to power their demanding store operations and as the foundation of their commitment to ongoing innovation.”PAR’s Brink POSrollout is expected to start this quarter and continue throughout 2021. CKE’s long-time service providers and PAR’s network of service partners will assist with the deployment and on-going support of the franchisee community.CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl’s Jr.and Hardee’s, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories.PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit [url="]www.partech.com[/url] or connect with PAR on [url="]Facebook[/url] or [url="]Twitter[/url].

