Spartan RV Chassis to Showcase Mobile Technology and Extended Owner Support at Upcoming RV Shows

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan RV Chassis , a business unit of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), North America's leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, will showcase its mobile technology and support customers with parts and products sales at the Florida RV SuperShow from Jan. 13-17 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa and at the Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show from Jan. 16-24 in Quartzsite, Arizona.

Spartan RV Chassis representatives will be onsite at both events, providing expertise and answering questions about the Company's newly launched Dealer RV Chassis Connect™ app and recently updated Connected Care™ mobile application for RV owners. Within the Connected Care app, Spartan chassis owners can review pre-trip inspection checklists, view service center locations, look up diagnostic codes, and access maintenance schedules, and can access live training and rally information. Connected Care is available for free download for iOS devices and for Android devices.

"Technology is a critical part of our industry," said Steve Guillaume, President of Shyft Specialty Vehicles. "Our customers operate in a digital world, and we are focused on developing new ways to deliver product information and support to them. Our Connected Care app allows us to provide the superior customer service we're known for in a virtual environment."

The Florida RV SuperShow typically represents the destination for many RV travelers as they embark on the first road trip of the calendar year. To that end, Spartan has expanded its popular chassis maintenance bundle, now offering customizable Chassis Care Kits, for any coach model riding on a Spartan RV chassis. This package of parts and routine maintenance items empowers owners of any model year Spartan RV chassis with the ability to make basic repairs without visiting a service center. The updated kits now cover all motor coaches riding on Spartan RV chassis—new and old—should an unexpected repair arise on the road.

"Spartan RV Chassis is committed to keeping you on the road, and to helping ensure your next adventure is worry free," said Guillaume. "Our chassis-specific care kits include on-hand maintenance parts needed in case of an emergency and are an easy and convenient way to keep your coach running smoothly."

Spartan RV Chassis Care Kits can be customized to service any motor coach riding on a Spartan RV Chassis—including those from OEMs Entegra, Newmar, Jayco, NeXus, and Foretravel—and contains various filters, fluids, and belts. More information about Chassis Care Kits for motor coach models built on a Spartan RV Chassis, can be found at spartanrvchassis.com/chassis-care-kits .

Additionally, the Spartan Training Academy's own Mike "Big Mike" O'Neil will host a daily seminar during the Florida RV SuperShow, on Jan. 13 – 16. Big Mike will cover all things motorhome maintenance including chassis maintenance best practices and relevant service intervals.

Social distancing protocols and mask requirements for attendees will be enforced, as well as proper cleaning and sanitization within the Spartan RV exhibition spaces. For more information about the Florida RV SuperShow, visit www.frvta.org/show/florida-rv-supershow, and for more information about the Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show, visit www.quartzsitervshow.com.

About Spartan RV Chassis and The Shyft Group

Spartan RV Chassis is a part of The Shyft Group family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

