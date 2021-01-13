  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alberto Abaterusso
2 Underperforming Holdings to Ease Up On

They have underperformed the S&P 500 significantly

January 13, 2021

Shareholders of Natura & Co Holding SA (NYSE:NTCO) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (NYSE:HE) have seen the value of their holdings decline significantly over the past couple of years, largely underperforming the S&P 500 Index.

Furthermore, these companies have negative recommendation ratings on Wall Street, indicating that analysts expect their share prices will not improve in the coming months.

Thus, shareholders may want to consider reducing their holdings in these two companies, in my opinion.

Natura & Co Holding SA

Shares of the Brazilian producer and distributor of cosmetics, fragrances and toiletries products have fallen by 1.4% year to date and by 9.8% over the past year through Jan. 12, underperforming the S&P 500 by 2.6% and 26.2%, respectively.

Currently, Natura & Co Holding SA does not pay dividends.

The share price traded at around $19.27 at close on Jan. 12 for a market capitalization of $13.25 billion and a 52-week range of $7.93 to $23.90.

The 14-day relative strength index of 52 indicates the stock is still trading far from oversold levels despite the decline in the share price.

On Wall Street, the stock holds an underperform recommendation rating.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc

Shares of the Honolulu, Hawaii-based provider of electricity in the state of Hawaii have declined by 4.4% so far this year, by 27% over the past year and by 2% over the past three years through Jan. 12. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 5.6%, 43.4% and 38.4%, respectively, over these time periods.

Currently, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc is paying a quarterly cash dividend of 33 cents per common share.

The share price traded at around $33.84 at close on Jan. 12 for a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a 52-week range of $31.83 to $55.15.

The 14-day relative strength index of 41 indicates the stock is not oversold yet despite the downturn.

One sell-side analyst on Wall Street recommends a moderate sell for this stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

