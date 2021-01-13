SEEPEX Selects OpenText To Manage Mission-Critical Information

Leading global manufacturer looks to improve cost savings, operational efficiency, and speed to market with OpenText.

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTextTM (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced SEEPEX, a leading global pump manufacturer, is leveraging OpenText™ Content Suite and OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® Solutions to manage the complete lifecycle of company information. Carefully managing mission-critical information is vital to help SEEPEX provide the highest levels of service across complex international markets. OpenText solutions help SEEPEX achieve compliance, improve customer service, and maximize the value of its information.

SEEPEX offers customized solutions with progressive cavity pumps, pump systems, and digital solutions for a wide range of applications in nearly every industry. Historically, SEEPEX used a combination of systems to store and manage information related to the design, manufacturing, installation, operation, and maintenance of their products. The company needed a single solution to support information management across the entire product lifecycle – from design drawings, to operational manuals, to customer emails – and it needed to be accessible from within their SAP system.

"The decision to extend our use of OpenText was an easy one," said Roland Rottländer, Data Processing Manager, SEEPEX. "OpenText provides exactly what we need; a single, enterprise-wide content management platform for our 800 users. OpenText provides faster processing speeds, agility, reduced costs and improved compliance by making content available from anywhere and regardless of the original document source. They help us meet our goals of delivering business growth, outstanding customer service and customer retention."

With OpenText, SEEPEX users across business functions can now perform their daily activities with greater ease. SEEPEX is leveraging the following OpenText solutions to manage their growing volume of information:

OpenText Content Suite to connect information across the enterprise with the people and systems that need it, while instilling industry-leading governance at every stage.

OpenText Extended ECM for SAP Solutions to streamline the management, storage and sharing of information across business processes by making content available in and out of SAP.

OpenText Email Archiving for Microsoft Exchange to manage email, reduce storage costs and improve server performance.

OpenText Archiving for SAP Solutions to securely archive all SAP business documents and data, while keeping it readily accessible.

"User feedback has been positive, and the OpenText solutions are mission critical to SEEPEX. There is now one, and only one, central system that all personnel use and rely on," added Rottländer.

"By removing disparate information siloes, SEEPEX now has a comprehensive view of all of their information," said Ted Harrison, Executive Vice President, World Wide Sales at OpenText. "OpenText information management solutions have helped them improve information access, bridge isolated process siloes, and provide their global users with a single version of the truth while helping to ensure governance is applied, wherever and however content is created."

SEEPEX worked closely with OpenText partner Doctra GmbH to plan and implement the project. As they look to the future, SEEPEX will implement the latest innovations for a more tailored user and mobile experience. Additionally, any business applications with document management elements will be considered for inclusion in the OpenText platform.

