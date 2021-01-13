Perspecta Labs to develop spectrum access manager for the Department of Defense

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), announced today that its innovative applied research arm, Perspecta Labs, was awarded a prime contract to develop a spectrum access manager for the Department of Defense (DOD) under the National Spectrum Consortium's Spectrum Base Agreement. The contract, which represents new work for the company, has a value of $6.2 million and a three-year period of performance.

Radio frequency (RF) spectrum is a vital resource for DOD testing of every type of weapon system and military platform—from aircraft, ships and missiles to ground vehicles and diverse radio systems. RF spectrum is also limited, congested and under increasing demand for both military and commercial use. On this program, Perspecta Labs will develop a spectrum access manager that enables DOD test ranges to better understand and characterize their RF spectrum environment, quantify the performance of test systems based on a given mission profile, and improve efficiency in the scheduling and allocation of RF spectrum.

"DOD test ranges face a significant spectrum shortfall as there is an increasing demand to support the testing of complex emerging systems, but less dedicated spectrum available," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "Perspecta Labs will leverage its leading expertise in RF spectrum solutions to design, develop, integrate and demonstrate a spectrum access management and planning tool that delivers revolutionary advances in the characterization and management of RF spectrum and the planning and scheduling of test events."

The Perspecta Labs spectrum access manager will provide DOD test ranges with the capability to efficiently deconflict spectrum assignments for testing, provide actionable information regarding telemetry link performance for a given flight path, implement automated sharing techniques to efficiently support required operations, and provide precise visualization of spectrum assignments and telemetry link performance. Perspecta Labs will perform new design and development activities, as well as integrate software and system prototypes to deliver a complete solution for spectrum situational awareness, efficient allocation, and ease of use in planning, scheduling and conducting tests.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perspecta-labs-to-develop-spectrum-access-manager-for-the-department-of-defense-301207052.html

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.