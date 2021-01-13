Raytheon UK part of team transforming the Royal Navy's technology, training and learning solutions

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon UK, a unit of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), alongside strategic partner Capita, received a contract award to provide the Royal Navy with transformative technology, training and learning solutions over the next 12 years.

The contract, which will be led by Capita, has an initial contract value of £200 million to Raytheon UK and will ensure the Royal Navy offers best-in-class training to all its service personnel. It will accelerate the use of new technology, processes and learning solutions, aligning with the Royal Navy's transformation agenda and positioning it to thrive in the 21st century.

"This announcement allows the team to begin efforts to transform the Royal Navy's training and learning solutions, and to modernise and transform the way training is delivered across the Armed Forces," said Jeff Lewis, chief executive of Raytheon UK. "Our extensive experience in leading large and complex transformative change programmes around the world will provide the Royal Navy with tailored, digitally enabled training, fit for the future."

Raytheon UK will play a key role in modernising and transforming the Royal Navy's training analysis, design, delivery, assurance, and management/support services, helping to make the UK Armed Forces more agile and adaptable than ever to tackle future challenges.

"We are committed to investing in the UK and helping to keep the country secure and our Armed Forces equipped with the best affordable sovereign solutions, creating highly skilled jobs across the UK," Lewis said. "We look forward to delivering these solutions to the Royal Navy over the coming years."

Rear Adm. Phil Hally MBE, the Royal Navy's director of people and training, said, "The award of this 12-year contract marks a major milestone for Navy transformation. It will see the modernisation of the RN training system at scale to deliver the operational capabilities of the future, unlock more opportunities for our people, and get better trained people to the frontline, quicker."

About Raytheon UK

With facilities in Broughton, Waddington, Glenrothes, Harlow, Gloucester and Manchester, Raytheon UK is invested in the British workforce and the development of UK technology. Across the country the company employs 1,700 people. As a prime contractor and major supplier to the U.K. Ministry of Defence, Raytheon UK continues to invest in research and development, supporting innovation and technological advances across the country.

Raytheon UK is a unit of Raytheon Technologies and sits within the Raytheon Intelligence & Space business.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

