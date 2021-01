David Rolfe Comments on Alphabet

Alphabet's ( NASDAQ:GOOG ) ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) core Google revenues grew +9% during the quarter, a meaningful acceleration from the -8% decline during the COVID-19-impacted second quarter. The Google unit also unexpectedly showed some modest expense leverage after several quarters of heavy reinvestment, driving double-digit earnings growth at Alphabet. We would not be surprised if that leverage is short-lived. However, Alphabet continues to meaningfully under-earn relative to its potential, and we welcome any effort that brings forward, or at least highlights, the Company's pent-up earnings power. On the latter score, Alphabet announced it will be providing more detailed operating segment profit data in the coming year.