DE-CIX Deploys at Iron Mountain's New Jersey Data Center, Increasing Interconnection Options

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:[url="]IRM[/url]), the storage and information management services company, today announced that [url="]DE-CIX[/url], a world-leading internet exchange (IX) operator, deployed a new switch at its NJE-1 data center in Edison, NJ, expanding their network ecosystems and geographical reach in the New York metropolitan region.Iron Mountain’s NJE-1 customers will now have direct access to DE-CIX’s IX platform, enabling connectivity to local peering and cloud services in metropolitan markets like New York, Dallas and Chicago. In addition to local reach, customers will also be able to connect to any of DE-CIX’s global IX locations through its GlobePEER remote service. Enterprise, content and financial sector customers will further benefit from having low-latency and low-cost Layer 2 network connectivity options to reach numerous content, cloud and internet service providers.“We are pleased to welcome DE-CIX to our NJE-1 data center. DE-CIX’s physical node further enhances our robust ecosystem, enabling our customers even more opportunities to reach the greatest number of networks available through a single cross connect,” said Frank Scalzo, General Manager, Network Strategy and Services for Iron Mountain Data Centers.“Our new switch at Iron Mountain’s NJE-1 data center geographically expands our reach further into central New Jersey, demonstrating the continuation of our commitment to serve the entire New York and New Jersey metro region,” adds Ed d’Agostino, General Manager of DE-CIX North America. “Together we can now provide seamless Layer 2 access to thousands of global networks through a single cross connect, giving customers the ability to manage, scale and expand their network reach more cost-effectively through our platform.”Iron Mountain’s NJE-1 is a 26MW purpose-built data center with a range of services and Uptime Tier III-certified design for documented reliability. With over 18,000 solar modules on its rooftop, NJE-1 has the largest rooftop solar installation of any data center in North America, generating 7.2MW of renewable power. Part of a 40-acre campus, NJE-1 is located 30 miles southwest of New York City and minutes from regional network hubs. This carrier and cloud-neutral data center offers access to 20 network service providers, with industry-leading compliance.Iron Mountain's data center platform is powered by 100% renewable energy and can support more than 375 megawatts of IT capacity at full build-out. It includes 15 operational data centers across 13 markets and three continents.For more information please visit [url="]www.ironmountain.com%2Fdatacenters[/url] or [url="]www.de-cix.net[/url].Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: [url="]IRM[/url]), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit [url="]www.ironmountain.com[/url] for more information.DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is one of the world’s leading operators of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 27 locations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, DE-CIX provides over 2100 network operators, Internet service providers (ISPs) and content providers from more than 100 countries with peering and interconnection services. The connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 70 Terabits. Taken into operation in 1995, DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world. Further information at [url="]www.de-cix.net[/url]

