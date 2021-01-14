TAAL Announces Successful First Phase Deployment of Blockchain Computer Power at Alberta Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company") a vertically integrated, blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, today reported that it has begun blockchain infrastructure operations at its facility in Alberta, Canada, marking a significant step in bringing on power to support the future of Enterprise scale transaction processing.

"We are pleased to mark this important first step in reaching our operational infrastructure milestone for 2021. Despite the global pandemic challenges, we have successfully begun TAAL's next-generation blockchain infrastructure operations in Alberta, Canada on schedule. This brings online trusted, compliant blockchain transaction solutions for global enterprise clients", comments Stefan Matthews, TAAL CEO, and Executive Chairman.

As announced on November 17, 2020 and December 23, 2020, TAAL's recently purchased blockchain computers will help provide the required computing power for enterprise clients to achieve business advantages using TAAL transaction processing services. TAAL will continue to deploy further its newly acquired computing power throughout 2021 as scheduled, which will allow TAAL to support transaction volume growth and meet scalability requirements by clients processing transactions through TAAL on the Bitcoin SV ("BSV") blockchain.

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the BSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

