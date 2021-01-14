New Wave Holdings subsidiary, Way of Will Inc. is pleased to announce its launch of high-quality mushroom products for Q1 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, is pleased to announce its launch of high quality new functional mushroom wellness collection under Way of Will Inc.

WAY OF WILL Joins the 'Shroom Boom' with High Quality Functional Mushroom Wellness Collection

Known and loved for their wellness formulas that incorporate natural plant-based ingredients, WAY OF WILL is pleased to announce an upcoming launch of a new product line featuring one of nature's best ingredients: mushrooms. As part of a recent acquisition by New Wave, one of the primary goals is to make WAY OF WILL a more well-rounded and holistic company, beginning with the integration of functional mushrooms into the existing health and wellness product line.

This exciting new Functional Mushroom Collection will contain products that can be categorized into five different health and wellness subcategories. This includes:

An Antioxidant Blend for better overall skin heath

for better overall skin heath An Immunity Blend that promotes overall immunity health

that promotes overall immunity health A Brain Function Blend to help combat stress and increase brain function

to help combat stress and increase brain function An Energy Blend that gives a mental and mood boost

that gives a mental and mood boost An Adaptogen Blend that promotes sleep and relaxation

Some of the functional mushroom varieties that can be found in the new products include Lion's Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, and Chaga. Each ingredient in the functional mushroom blends is carefully selected for their powerful and nutritional benefits, as well as their effectiveness in providing a natural way to maintain one's health and wellness. WAY OF WILL has been working closely with experts and pioneers in the field to formulate new products based on the five functions in the collection.

While WAY OF WILL's current array of aromatherapy products already focuses on benefits highlighted in the five categories listed above, the new collection will allow the trusted brand to offer a broader selection of natural wellness products to consumers.

"Our culture at WAY OF WILL is to create the highest quality plant-based nutraceuticals in the aromatherapy space," said Willie Tsang, founder and CEO. "After countless months of hard work, we are excited to soon be able to offer new products to customers that utilize an assortment of functional mushrooms, which has been a well-loved ingredient in skincare and wellness."

The development of this product line came after conducting extensive email surveys on current and projected market demands. Since then, multiple key chain buyers have already expressed interest in this new collection.

The products in this new line will be manufactured with our U.S. and Canadian partners. It is anticipated that the collection will leverage WAY OF WILL's ecommerce expertise along with established relationships with wholesale partners and manufacturing partners.

This is the beginning of WAY OF WILL'S journey into the expansion of the functional mushroom product category. The Mushroom Collection is expected to launch mid-March this year.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive mental health products and therapies. In the psychedelic sector, New Wave will focus on supporting research on active psychedelic compounds, creation of consumer products based on functional mushrooms, and developing an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases. New Wave also contains various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com

