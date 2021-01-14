Snowflake and Saturn Cloud Announce Partnership To Bring 100x Faster Data Science to Millions of Python Users

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowflake Computing (NYSE: SNOW), the leading cloud data warehouse company, and Saturn Cloud, the leader in lightning-fast data science, have announced a strategic alliance and integration of products to usher in the highest-speed tooling for data science and machine learning teams.

Joint customers of the companies choose the solution because of the ease-of-use of Python and to achieve 100x faster performance over serial Python and Apache Spark.

Recently, Saturn Cloud published a random forest benchmark that achieved 2000x faster runtime over traditional tooling. Since launching in 2020, Saturn Cloud has seen over 200,000 hours of compute.

In September 2020, Snowflake made a historic IPO on the NYSE, becoming the largest software IPO of all time. Analysts anticipated it to be the largest public offering of the year, with the stock price doubling since IPO.

How the integration works: Snowflake publishes native python drivers, the snowflake-connector-python, as an interface to connect Python applications to their data warehouse. Saturn Cloud makes it easy to accelerate these Python applications with Dask and RAPIDS for multi-node multi-GPU computing. Therefore, pairing Snowflake with Saturn Cloud provides the best of both worlds: Snowflake optimizes sql-like operations, and Saturn Cloud scales Python-based workloads like machine learning.

As a result, loading Snowflake data into Dask is easy with Saturn Cloud. Once a user has provisioned a JupyterLab instance and Dask cluster in Saturn Cloud's UI, it's just a few lines of code to get started. Read about this here .

"We are excited to be working closely with Snowflake to commercialize our joint offering. Data science is one of the fastest-growing multi-billion markets in the world, with businesses increasingly relying on data to make strategic decisions," says M. Sebastian Metti, one of the Saturn Cloud founders.

"We're seeing fast adoption of Dask at the largest organizations in the world and we're excited to extend Snowflake's Data Science capabilities by partnering with Saturn Cloud. Saturn Cloud's service allows Data Scientists to use Python for the entire machine learning process, reducing complexity, offering excellent scalability, and incredible speed provided by GPUs. We're excited to be able to offer our customers Dask as a compelling alternative to Spark for Machine Learning," says Tarik Dwiek, Director of Technology Alliances at Snowflake.

To learn more about Saturn Cloud, please visit www.saturncloud.io . For more about Snowflake, please visit www.snowflake.com .

About Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud is a data science and machine learning platform in Python for lightning-fast analytics. Users have enterprise-grade security, end-to-end collaboration capabilities, usage-based billing, and easy setup. Saturn Cloud is available on Amazon Web Services as well as in its own hosted platform. Learn more here .

About Snowflake Computing

Snowflake delivers the Data Cloud—a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organizations unite their siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single and seamless experience across multiple public clouds. Snowflake's platform is the engine powering solutions for data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing. Learn more here .

