Micro Focus Fortify Named a Leader in Static Application Security Testing by Leading Independent Research Firm

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO) (NYSE: MFGP) today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q1 2021 report for its holistic application security testing solutions Fortify on Demand and Fortify Static Code Analyzer.

Forrester notes in its report that some of Fortify's key features come from its integration ecosystem that support the developer toolchain, and the parser plug-ins that feed third party tools' scanning data into Fortify. Static application security testing is critical as it enables enterprises to know their risk, transform their security posture, and make informed decisions to protect the business. In its evaluation Forrester gave Fortify the top score possible in eight criteria in their analysis of the static application security testing (SAST) market based on current offerings, strategy, and market presence.

According to the report, "As development speeds continue to increase and teams embrace new development methodologies, SAST solutions that build security into the software development lifecycle (SDLC), regardless of how and where the application is built, will lead the pack."

In its evaluation, Forrester reviewed twelve SAST platforms and assessed the strengths and weaknesses of each offering based on a comprehensive set of evaluation criteria. The report states, "Fortify offers strong language support and IDE integrations that identify flaws in real time." And notes that, "Customers looking to provide additional context to their SAST results through first- and third-party integrations should consider Fortify."

"As organizations transition to a DevOps environment, application security must be built seamlessly into their processes," said James Rabon, Fortify Director of Product Management, Micro Focus. "Fortify has been recognized as a Leader in application security testing solutions achieving industry acknowledgement for its breadth and depth of products, and for its ability to meet the needs of customers across the application security spectrum."

Micro Focus Fortify helps organizations strengthen their cyber resilience and protect their applications by eliminating vulnerabilities earlier in the development lifecycle. Fortify offers the most comprehensive static and dynamic application security testing technologies, along with run time application monitoring and protection, both on premise and as a service.

Fortify delivers complete solutions for both on-premises and as-a-service offerings that give customers the flexibility to choose based on their application security needs. The updated portfolio can be fully integrated into any DevOps tool chain with enhanced automation capabilities and is just one of the ways Micro Focus helps customers strengthen their cyber resilience.

