  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Alteryx Announces Partnership with Snowflake to Automate Analytics and Data Science in the Cloud

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:AYX +9.44%

New innovations and integrated offering provide organizations Alteryx automated analytics and machine learning on Snowflake

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA), today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that further integrates Alteryx analytics automation and data science capabilities with Snowflake's platform. The combination provides customers with automated data pipelining, faster data processing and speeds analytics outcomes at scale.

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.)

Alteryx and Snowflake are used by customers globally with increasing demand. This integrated offering allows Alteryx's market-leading data prep, analytics and no-code, low-code data science capabilities to leverage Snowflake's compute, elastic scaling and secure data sharing capabilities. Additionally, the new offering is supported with a 30-day free trial that enables a single, seamless user experience that automates connectivity to Snowflake and executes Alteryx's automated data transformation capabilities and more within Snowflake.

"Our partnership with Alteryx can help make scalable analytics and data science on Snowflake more accessible to citizen analysts across an organization, to help drive business outcomes," said Colleen Kapase, vice president of global alliances at Snowflake. "As demand for analytics and data science on Snowflake increases, partnerships with organizations, such as Alteryx, help us serve customers globally and supports our mission of mobilizing the world's data."

"Together, Alteryx and Snowflake share hundreds of joint customers and with this new integrated offering and partnership, we will serve the growing market demand," said Sharmila Mulligan, chief strategy and marketing officer of Alteryx. "We're excited that this closer partnership with Snowflake will further enable our customers to accelerate analytics and data science automation at scale and succeed in their digital transformation initiatives."

Alteryx and Snowflake offer a complete analytics, data science and process automation platform that is user-friendly and accessible to business analysts, citizen data scientists, data scientists and data engineers. Highlights of the integrated solution include:

  • Alteryx automated data preparation and processing executable inside Snowflake's compute services.
  • A new scalable data loader for large-scale analytics and data science initiatives.
  • A seamless connection between transformed data and Alteryx's analytic and data science capabilities, including predictive and prescriptive analytics, data science and machine learning.
  • Ready-to-use Alteryx business solution templates that provide customers outcomes in minutes.

As part of today's announcement, Alteryx is now recognized as a Premier Partner within the Snowflake Partner Program and Snowflake is recognized as an Alteryx Featured Select Partner. For more information on the partnership, please visit the Alteryx Partner Page and the new Alteryx Starter Kit for Snowflake.

About Alteryx

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-announces-partnership-with-snowflake-to-automate-analytics-and-data-science-in-the-cloud-301208345.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)