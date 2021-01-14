Alteryx Announces Partnership with Snowflake to Automate Analytics and Data Science in the Cloud

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx , Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA), today announced a partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, that further integrates Alteryx analytics automation and data science capabilities with Snowflake's platform. The combination provides customers with automated data pipelining, faster data processing and speeds analytics outcomes at scale.

Alteryx and Snowflake are used by customers globally with increasing demand. This integrated offering allows Alteryx's market-leading data prep, analytics and no-code, low-code data science capabilities to leverage Snowflake's compute, elastic scaling and secure data sharing capabilities. Additionally, the new offering is supported with a 30-day free trial that enables a single, seamless user experience that automates connectivity to Snowflake and executes Alteryx's automated data transformation capabilities and more within Snowflake.

"Our partnership with Alteryx can help make scalable analytics and data science on Snowflake more accessible to citizen analysts across an organization, to help drive business outcomes," said Colleen Kapase, vice president of global alliances at Snowflake. "As demand for analytics and data science on Snowflake increases, partnerships with organizations, such as Alteryx, help us serve customers globally and supports our mission of mobilizing the world's data."

"Together, Alteryx and Snowflake share hundreds of joint customers and with this new integrated offering and partnership, we will serve the growing market demand," said Sharmila Mulligan, chief strategy and marketing officer of Alteryx. "We're excited that this closer partnership with Snowflake will further enable our customers to accelerate analytics and data science automation at scale and succeed in their digital transformation initiatives."

Alteryx and Snowflake offer a complete analytics, data science and process automation platform that is user-friendly and accessible to business analysts, citizen data scientists, data scientists and data engineers. Highlights of the integrated solution include:

Alteryx automated data preparation and processing executable inside Snowflake's compute services.

A new scalable data loader for large-scale analytics and data science initiatives.

A seamless connection between transformed data and Alteryx's analytic and data science capabilities, including predictive and prescriptive analytics, data science and machine learning.

Ready-to-use Alteryx business solution templates that provide customers outcomes in minutes.

As part of today's announcement, Alteryx is now recognized as a Premier Partner within the Snowflake Partner Program and Snowflake is recognized as an Alteryx Featured Select Partner. For more information on the partnership, please visit the Alteryx Partner Page and the new Alteryx Starter Kit for Snowflake.

About Alteryx

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

