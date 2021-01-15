  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Yacktman Fund Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Ingredion Inc, Sells Samsung Electronics Co, Fox Corp, The Walt Disney Co

January 15, 2021 | About: INGR -1.3% 033780 +0% 012330 +0% SCHW -0.56% TSN +0.43% 005935 +0% FOXA +1.3% DIS -1.21% CON +0% M -6.06%

Investment company Yacktman Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Ingredion Inc, KT&G Corp, Hyundai Mobis Co, sells Samsung Electronics Co, Fox Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Continental AG, Macy's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Fund. As of 2020Q4, Yacktman Fund owns 51 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yacktman Fund's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yacktman+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Yacktman Fund
  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 11,400,000 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.49%
  2. Bollore SA (BOL) - 97,075,700 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio.
  3. Brenntag AG (BNR) - 3,600,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio.
  4. Sysco Corp (SYY) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio.
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,500,000 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)


Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,825,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)


Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,460,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 194.87%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: KT&G Corp (033780)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in KT&G Corp by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $81000 and $88600, with an estimated average price of $84584.1. The stock is now traded at around $81700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd (012330)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $222500 and $259000, with an estimated average price of $240587. The stock is now traded at around $321500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 25.49%. The sale prices were between $50100 and $73600, with an estimated average price of $59430.2. The stock is now traded at around $77600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.22%. Yacktman Fund still held 11,400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Fox Corp by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Yacktman Fund still held 4,200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.81%. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Yacktman Fund still held 1,150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Continental AG (CON)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Continental AG by 28.26%. The sale prices were between $90.18 and $123.05, with an estimated average price of $107.72. The stock is now traded at around $121.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Yacktman Fund still held 900,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Macy's Inc (M)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 29.23%. The sale prices were between $5.81 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Yacktman Fund still held 13,800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Here is the complete portfolio of Yacktman Fund. Also check out:

1. Yacktman Fund's Undervalued Stocks

2. Yacktman Fund's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Yacktman Fund's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Yacktman Fund keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)