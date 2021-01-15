Yacktman Fund Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Ingredion Inc, Sells Samsung Electronics Co, Fox Corp, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Yacktman Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Ingredion Inc, KT&G Corp, Hyundai Mobis Co, sells Samsung Electronics Co, Fox Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Continental AG, Macy's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Fund. As of 2020Q4, Yacktman Fund owns 51 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHW, TSN,

SCHW, TSN, Added Positions: INGR, 033780, 012330,

INGR, 033780, 012330, Reduced Positions: 005935, FOXA, DIS, CON, M,