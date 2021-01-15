Yacktman Fund Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Ingredion Inc, Sells Samsung Electronics Co, Fox Corp, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Yacktman Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Ingredion Inc, KT&G Corp, Hyundai Mobis Co, sells Samsung Electronics Co, Fox Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Continental AG, Macy's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Fund. As of 2020Q4, Yacktman Fund owns 51 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHW, TSN,
- Added Positions: INGR, 033780, 012330,
- Reduced Positions: 005935, FOXA, DIS, CON, M,
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 11,400,000 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.49%
- Bollore SA (BOL) - 97,075,700 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio.
- Brenntag AG (BNR) - 3,600,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio.
- Sysco Corp (SYY) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio.
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,500,000 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,825,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,460,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 194.87%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: KT&G Corp (033780)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in KT&G Corp by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $81000 and $88600, with an estimated average price of $84584.1. The stock is now traded at around $81700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd (012330)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $222500 and $259000, with an estimated average price of $240587. The stock is now traded at around $321500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 25.49%. The sale prices were between $50100 and $73600, with an estimated average price of $59430.2. The stock is now traded at around $77600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.22%. Yacktman Fund still held 11,400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Fox Corp by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Yacktman Fund still held 4,200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.81%. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Yacktman Fund still held 1,150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Continental AG (CON)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Continental AG by 28.26%. The sale prices were between $90.18 and $123.05, with an estimated average price of $107.72. The stock is now traded at around $121.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Yacktman Fund still held 900,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Macy's Inc (M)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 29.23%. The sale prices were between $5.81 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Yacktman Fund still held 13,800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
